House blaze: Child has surgery

Injured house fire victim has surgery

SALLY KIDSON Firefighters at the Weka St home on Friday night where a blaze injured four children.

One of the children injured in a Nelson house fire has had skin graft surgery.

Three other children with minor burns from the Friday night blaze at a Weka St home were discharged from Nelson Hospital on Saturday.

Tia Jones said her eight-year-old niece Ngahere had surgery in the Hutt Hospital burns unit on Sunday for burns to her leg. She remained in a stable condition in the children's ward.

Despite her injuries, Jones said Ngahere was in good spirits and looking forward to returning home. She was expected to remain at the hospital for another 10 days or so.



READ MORE: Children hurt in Nelson house fire

Ngahere and her siblings Henare, 9, and Piri, 10, were staying with Jones and her partner Whetu Unahi, and Jones' children Matewai, 8, Mariana, 2 and Moana, 1, at the Weka St house.

Jones said Unahi had gone to bottle-feed Moana, leaving a pot with oil unattended on the stove. When he returned it was on fire.

"He tried to put it out, but he said it just went 'whoosh'," Jones said.

Oil-fuelled flames ignited some of the children's clothing, including Ngahere's tights. Jones said after shepherding the older children outside, Unahi returned to carry the two sleeping babies to safety.

A neighbour Brian Reynish, alerted by Unahi's shouts, broke the kitchen window and used a garden hose to douse the fire, but flames had already moved into the roof space. Firefighters had to remove roof tiles to contain the blaze.

Jones had been out and returned home to find the house on fire and the children being cared for by neighbours.

She said she and Whetu wanted to thank everyone that came out to help, including neighbours that looked after the children and ran cold water on their burns, as well as the emergency services.

"I just can't believe how amazing they all were," she said. "We want to say one big thanks."

The family are now waiting to hear from Housing New Zealand about other accommodation options. They had only recently moved into the state house after a period of homelessness.

Jones said they also faced having to replace most of their possessions because smoke and water damage meant they could not be salvaged.

However, she was grateful that the fire did not have worse results, and the children's resilience was heartening.

"The kids are really happy today. I'm quite proud of them bouncing back really fast."

Her shaken partner, who had burns on his hands and arms, told her the fire happened so quickly. It was "absolutely" a reminder not to leave pots unattended, she said.

- Stuff