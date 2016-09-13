Nelson father relives desperate attempt to save children from burning home

VIRGINIA WOOLF/stuff.co.nz Whatu Unahi, and two year old Mariana Jones, family members involved in a house fire in Nelson last Friday night.

A Nelson father was moved to tears as he described the moment when a burning pot of oil exploded, leaving him and young children with burns.

Whetu Unahi hopes his scary experience will be a lesson for others dealing with similar situations, highlighting the importance of working smoke alarms.

He was in the family's Weka St home on Friday night waiting for his partner, Tia Jones, to return home from a new job when the drama started.

VIRGINIA WOOLF Whatu Unahi, and two year old Mariana, family members involved in a house fire in Nelson on Friday night.

He had began to cook dinner for Tia and a cousin, but got distracted and left a pot of oil on the stove.



READ MORE:

* Children hurt in Nelson house fire

* Young fire victim has surgery to heal burns

In the home were his children, Matewai, 8, Mariana 2 and Moana, 1 and their cousins Ngahere 8, Henare 9 and Piri 10 who were over for a weekend visit. They were playing in one of the bedrooms.

Whetu said he left the stove for a few minutes. Then came the deafening sound of smoke alarms.

"I screamed at the kids to get out of the house." Whetu ferried them outside before he dashed back to grab his youngest and took her outside.

"Then I went back in to try and control the fire, which was the wrong idea. The girls, I didn't realise, were pretty much behind me when I was coming out with the pot of oil," Whetu said.

"As soon as I hit the fresh air it combusted."

​The burning oil drenched Whetu's right hand causing him to drop the pot.

"That's when it went over my nieces and nephew. My poor niece (Ngahere) is in hospital and has had surgery." The memory brought Whetu to tears.

"We were all standing on the side of the road screaming out for help. I didn't even realise I was burnt.

"I was in panic mode."

Neighbours rushed out to help carrying the children to nearby homes to cool their skin with water. Another neighbour broke the kitchen window of the burning house to douse flames which had broken through the roof.

"Smoke alarms are really important hey. They pretty much had a big deal to help save all of us really. They are a must have," Whetu said.

Whetu's niece Ngahere received severe burns to her legs and was later flown to Hutt Hospital for skin graft surgery where she is in recovery. Three other children were left with burns to their legs.

The kitchen and part of the lounge in the family's state home was destroyed. Their belongings smoke and water damaged.

Tia said family, friends and the community had been extremely generous to give the children clothes. Housing New Zealand have already found another suitable family home and expect to hand over the keys before next week. In the meantime the family have been put up in a motel.

"We're so blessed," Tia said.

Tia said after a proper rest and a check up from the doctor the older children would be ready to go back to school on Tuesday to spend some time with friends.

"We are hoping that we can get the funds for one of us to take one of the babies over to see Ngahere. That would be really good."

- Stuff