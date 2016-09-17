Watch: How not to put out an oil fire in the kitchen

BRADEN FASTIER/FAIRFAX NZ A Nelson firefighter demonstrates the correct way to put out a flaming pot of oil.

If you were confronted with a burning pot of oil on your kitchen stove, would you know what to do?

Firefighters say most people panic and are unsure of what steps to take.

Cooking oil fires can take a couple of minutes to combust – that's why firefighters recommend you have an emergency plan so you can take fast, decisive action.

BRADEN FASTIER / FAIRFAX NZ Using a lid or solid cover is a good way to suffocate an oil fire.

Nelson firefighters have shared advice on dealing with oil fires in the kitchen after four local children were burnt when a father thought he was doing the right thing by removing a burning pot of oil from a stove.

He took the pot of oil outside and it combusted when it hit fresh air. He severely burnt his hand and the flaming oil splashed back onto the children. One of the injured girls needed a skin graft in Hutt Hospital.

Nelson Fire Station officer Grahame Kurth said the first thing to remember was to stay calm and decide if the fire could be put out. If not people should get out of the house and call 111.

"Do not go back inside under any circumstances, everything inside the house can be replaced. Lives can't."

Temperatures in an out-of-control house fire can reach more than 1000 degrees Celsius.

Kurth said often someone's first instinct was to put the fire out with water. But this was the absolute worst thing you could do.

"Never put water on the fire. It will go whoof."

If a pot of oil ignited, turn off the heat source but do not move the pot, he said.

The pot should be covered with a lid, cover, or wooden chopping board.

That would cut off the oxygen source to the fire and snuff out the flames. Do not remove the lid and leave it where it was for at least a few hours.

If the fire spreads, evacuate and call 111.

"Never put put yourself in danger. Most people in fires are not killed by fire but by smoke and fume inhalation and that is the most common in a modern house fire."

Kurth said modern houses were of particular concern when they burned because modern building materials were more synthetic and created more toxic fumes. Older homes tended to be made of natural materials.

"That's why we recommend that all families have an escape plan and a working smoke alarm," he said.

"I've never taken a dead body out of a house with a working smoke alarm. The other side of the coin is people don't even have to be at home for smoke alarms to have an effect. Neighbours hear them."

How to put out a fat, cooking oil fire

