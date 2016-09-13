Thief nicked for nicking knickers

Nelson man charged with multiple counts of underwear theft

Police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old male with 10 counts of theft after he allegedly stole underwear from clothes lines in the Nelson region.

Nelson police charged a 37-year-old man with 10 counts of theft on Monday morning after a member of the public observed the offender allegedly stealing the underwear from a property in the Nelson region.

Nelson prevention manager Senior Sergeant John Price said the 10 separate thefts from clotheslines occurred over a number of months.

Price was not able to say how many pairs of underwear was stolen from the Nelson region during that time.

Price said the thefts appeared to be random as the man did not target particular types of underwear or neighbourhoods.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the man as a result of information they received from the public and police inquiries.

Police thanked the community for their assistance and encouraged members of the community to continue to contact them if they were concerned about suspicious activity in their area.

- Stuff