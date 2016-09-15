Elderly man hit by truck

Pedestrian hit by truck in Brightwater

The scene of an accident involving a logging truck and a pedestrian in Brightwater.
Braden Fastier

The scene of an accident involving a logging truck and a pedestrian in Brightwater.

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a logging truck outside a service station in Brightwater, southwest of Nelson.

Police and St John Ambulance attended the incident outside Brightwater Motors in Ellis St about 3pm on Thursday.

The 83-year-old man was struck by the empty logging truck as it was leaving the NPD petrol station, Senior Sergeant Scott Richardson said.

"Appears as if the pedestrian has been hit by a logging truck that was pulling out of the service station.

"It's fairly serious at this stage."

The man was in a serious condition and being taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance, Richardson said.

Sergeant Brett Currie, of Nelson police, said the driver of the truck was unharmed but "obviously very upset".

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Worksafe has also been notified.

 Stuff

