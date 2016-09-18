Battling to stay in NZ

Nelson woman facing deportation despite strong community backing

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff.co.nz Danish woman, Silke Larsen's visa has expired.

A Danish woman who has lived in Nelson for more than six years is facing deportation despite making what her supporters say is a valuable contribution to the community.

Silke Larsen and her son Gabriel, 11, have been ordered to leave the country by Tuesday after her visa options ran out.

Although her original business plan did not work out, she owns a lifestyle property in Wakefield, south of Nelson where she is developing a berry business. She has been involved in a number of community projects including the Victory wi-fi project and the Gigatown Nelson campaign.

MARION VAN DIJK Silke Larsen with some of the sea buckthorn plants at her property in Wakefield.

This month Larsen was served with deportation papers by Immigration New Zealand officers. She was given a deadline of Tuesday, September 20 to leave the country. She is hoping for a last-minute reprieve from the Minister of Immigration, but is facing the prospect of selling everything and leaving.

In a bid to stay Larsen has set up a petition which has so far gained 270 signatures. She has the backing of West Coast Tasman MP Damien O'Connor and 33 letters of support from business owners, councillors and Nelson mayor Rachel Reese.

O'Connor said he hoped Immigration would take into account the strong community support for Larsen.

"There's discretion in the system to allow officials and the minister to make exceptions so we've written directly to the minister in the last couple of days asking him for him to consider an application of discretion for them."

O'Connor said it wasn't fair that people who had "kept their noses clean" and shown commitment to community were being kicked out.

Larsen said she was buoyed the support she had received.

"It is really beautiful to receive that recognition. I'm the type of the person that often, I'm not sure if I'm contributing enough or giving enough and then it's really humbling to see it reflected in those letters."

Larsen said her visa had run out in July but when she looked to reapply, there was no option that fitted her and Gabriel.

"I suppose I was hoping for a miracle or something, the problem with the way that Immigration New Zealand categorises work is that either you fit into a box or you don't," she said.

"If you fit then you can apply and everything is fine but there is no kind of box where you can say: 'Hey, I contribute to the country, here is my unique case'."

Larsen said Immigration were just doing their job "and they're doing it beautifully, they follow the rules and are really good at it, that's just the problem when you don't fit into the rules."

Larsen's partner Sakshin has planted 10,000 sea buckthorn berry plants in an orchard at their home in Wakefield. The project had received interest from local businesses once the plants were producing enough fruit. Juice and oils extracted from sea buckthorn berries are used in nutrition and cosmetic products.

Sakshin has returned home to Romania until Larsen's situation is clarified.

Larsen said if it were possible for Immigration to consider unique cases the berry business provided such an avenue.

She came to New Zealand on a long term business visa with plans for a personal development business which did not work out. Instead, she got involved with community projects, including helping to get internet access for rural areas.

"I thought we were good enough and we could get residency but the profit that we have is honestly not very big and it wasn't good enough for Immigration New Zealand and then Damien O'Connor intervened on our behalf, hoping for residency."

She was granted an extra two years on the back of the first visa running out and has now come to the end of that period.

Larsen said the problem was although she had a degree [a PhD in telecommunications], she was not actively using that degree to earn more than $45,000 which meant she did not qualify as a skilled immigrant.

- Stuff