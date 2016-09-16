Pedestrian dies after accident with logging truck

STUFF.CO.NZ The scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and an empty logging truck in Brightwater, south of Nelson.

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a logging truck outside a service station in Brightwater, southwest of Nelson.

Senior Sergeant Blair Hall said the man died on Thursday afternoon after being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The man was named as Robert James Murray, 83, of Nelson.

The scene investigation was complete and the police Serious Crash Unit was investigating the accident to ascertain the events that led to the man's death.

Worksafe had also been notified of the accident.

Police and St John Ambulance attended the incident outside Brightwater Motors in Ellis St at about 3pm.

Murray was struck by the empty logging truck as it was leaving the NPD petrol station, Senior Sergeant Scott Richardson said.

St John confirmed that an ambulance and two first response vehicles were dispatched to the scene where they treated Murray before transporting him to Nelson Hospital.

Sergeant Brett Currie, of Nelson Police, said the driver of the truck was unharmed but "obviously very upset".

One Ellis St resident, who did not want to be named, came across the accident while walking home with her children.

"I turned up as he was lying on the ground - it was obvious there was something very serious going on with him and I just had that terrible feeling that he might have died," she said.

The woman said that with a playground directly beside the service station and a school nearby, the constant presence of heavy vehicles along Brightwater's main thoroughfare posed a major risk to pedestrians, especially children.

"It's all freaky because [along] this pathway across the front of the garage there are children everyday who ride their bikes along there - we actually make sure we cross the road and walk on the other side of the road."

- Stuff