'Dirty politics' hits Nelson

Nelson mayoral candidate targeted by 'dirty politics' blog over business interests

A Nelson mayoral candidate has been attacked by an infamous "dirty politics" website over misinformation on his business dealings with the council that was leaked to the public.

The blog posts accused Rainey, a Nelson City councillor and co-owner of events management business Rage Noise, of benefiting from council contracts.

However, the information released by the council and leaked to the Whale Oil blog was incorrect and included figures for years before Rainey was involved with Rage Noise.

Rainey said it was outrageous that a "dirty politics-type scenario has surfaced in Nelson" and suspected his political opponents were behind it.



"This information was released into the public arena and people will have to make up their own minds about how that happened," he said.



"Who stood to gain from this?"



Nelson deputy mayor Paul Matheson requested information from chief executive Clare Hadley on Rainey's business dealings with the council earlier this year.

Hadley sent the information to Matheson in an email on June 3, but mistakenly included figures for three years before Rainey had any involvement with Rage Noise.

Rainey's company Rock Quest Promotions bought the assets of Rage Noise in mid-2014.

Phil Walter Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater has accused Pete Rainey of profiting from contracts his company has secured with Nelson City Council.

By July, the information was being circulated publicly in emails, obtained by Stuff, including one that said it had been leaked by an "anonymous source".

"This information is now being circulated in Nelson by people who should know better," Rainey said.

"What it tells me is that some very unscrupulous people are working hard to try to stop me from becoming mayor."

Matheson said he "never leaked" the information to the Whale Oil blog, or anyone else. "I was actually pretty disgusted at the Whale Oil stuff," he said.

Based on the information he'd seen, Matheson said he had no concerns about Rainey's business dealings with the council.

"As long as you've declared it all, then that's fine."

So why were some people making a fuss about it? "Because it's an election year," Matheson said.

"You're going to have the good the bad and the uglys out there. It's just the nature of the beast, actually. After the election it will be business as usual."

Rainey said he had always declared his conflicts and sought pre-approval from the Auditor General's Office for Rage Noise to conduct business with the council.

He said he had to seek retrospective approval from the Auditor General's Office for 2014-15 because some council contracts were confirmed before he became involved.

Hadley said she was "satisfied" that Rainey had followed procedures and sought the appropriate approvals to conduct business with the council.

"The law recognises that councillors may have business interests with councils."

A spokesman for the Auditor General's Office said it was looking into matters involving Rainey but it was not appropriate to comment on the process while it was ongoing.

Rainey said he could not comment on what the Auditor General's Office was looking into.

"I'm confident that this is all going to be resolved."

Nelson publisher Robbie Burton said Whale Oil's slanderous attack Rainey revealed how low some people will go in local politics.

He said the blog has a history of running smear campaigns on behalf of its political allies.

"Does anyone really think Cameron Slater would be interested in Pete Rainey unless someone locally put him up to it? Of course, he wouldn't.

"Our community deserves far better than this, and it's very disappointing that someone is using the local body elections to act with so little integrity."

