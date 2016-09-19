Immigration New Zealand tells Danish woman in Nelson Silke Larsen she must go

Silke Larsen with some of the sea buckthorn plants at her property in Wakefield.
MARION VAN DIJK/FAIRFAX NZ

Silke Larsen with some of the sea buckthorn plants at her property in Wakefield.

Despite 33 letters of support and 548 signatures on a petition, Danish woman Silke Larsen and her family have been informed by Immigration New Zealand that they must leave the country.

Larsen and West Coast-Tasman Labour MP Damien O'Connor were notified by Associate Minister of Immigration Craig Foss on Monday that he was not prepared to intervene in her case. 

"I feel sorry for both her and New Zealand. Here we had a family who committed to working here and had a passion for this country," O'Connor said. 

"She seems resigned to leaving, she's not going to come back. They've lived and enjoyed their time here but I'm very disappointed in the outcome." 

READ MORE: Nelson woman facing deportation, despite strong community backing

O'Connor said he was concerned that New Zealand's doors were open to anyone who had money yet did not really commit to the country. 

"The Government is intent on kicking out of the country good families that have settled in the regions but are leaving the door open wide open to new migrants coming into Auckland with all the associated problems for that city," he said. 

"It just seems like a double standard for a government that has relied on migration for economic growth but now kicks out people who are committed to New Zealand." 

Larsen's petition had support from around people from all over New Zealand and 13 other countries including Ecuador, Italy, Canada and Belgium who left messages of support and well wishes on the page. 

She must leave the country on Tuesday. 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

nelson mail headlines

Immigration battle over

Push for manslaughter

Amy takes on Cambridge

Road looks smooth for Rabbit Island trail access

Signing session scheduled for Phoenix football fans

Business matters

Motueka reserves in spotlight

Music celebrates Maori and Celtic influences

Karate master gets chop for charity video

Cactus boosts confidence video

Phillips returns for Pride

CD job was too good to pass up

Barringer-Tahiri ready to take next step

Tasman midfielders make Pride cut

Car smashes into lamp post

Ad Feedback
special offers