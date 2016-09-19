Immigration battle over

Immigration New Zealand tells Danish woman in Nelson Silke Larsen she must go

MARION VAN DIJK/FAIRFAX NZ Silke Larsen with some of the sea buckthorn plants at her property in Wakefield.

Despite 33 letters of support and 548 signatures on a petition, Danish woman Silke Larsen and her family have been informed by Immigration New Zealand that they must leave the country.

Larsen and West Coast-Tasman Labour MP Damien O'Connor were notified by Associate Minister of Immigration Craig Foss on Monday that he was not prepared to intervene in her case.

"I feel sorry for both her and New Zealand. Here we had a family who committed to working here and had a passion for this country," O'Connor said.

"She seems resigned to leaving, she's not going to come back. They've lived and enjoyed their time here but I'm very disappointed in the outcome."

READ MORE: Nelson woman facing deportation, despite strong community backing

O'Connor said he was concerned that New Zealand's doors were open to anyone who had money yet did not really commit to the country.

"The Government is intent on kicking out of the country good families that have settled in the regions but are leaving the door open wide open to new migrants coming into Auckland with all the associated problems for that city," he said.

"It just seems like a double standard for a government that has relied on migration for economic growth but now kicks out people who are committed to New Zealand."

Larsen's petition had support from around people from all over New Zealand and 13 other countries including Ecuador, Italy, Canada and Belgium who left messages of support and well wishes on the page.

She must leave the country on Tuesday.

- Stuff