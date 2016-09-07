Professor clickbaits students

#ClickbaitSyllabus: You won't believe what this uni professor did to engage students

123RF One US lecturer found a way to get the attention of her students.

Time was running out.

Students were nearly about to descend on campus for the semester but US college assistant professor Laura Seay had procrastinated and hadn't completed her syllabus.

It wasn't just organising the syllabus too. As any college teacher knows, it's hard to get the attention of students these days. With Millennials often glued to their smartphones, and expressing themselves with digital-age communication skills associated with hashtags, memes, emojis, and internet lingo, Seay knew it was a challenge to make the programme of African government and politics sound appealing to students.

Thinking of changing the weekly headings on my syllabi to clickbait. "You won't believe this one thing France & Britain did to Africa!" — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) September 5, 2016

But in a sudden stroke of stress-fuelled inspiration, a brainwave occurred: Clickbait.

With few days to spare, the Colby College lecturer began outlining her plan.

She announced her idea, at first, tentatively, on Twitter: "Thinking of changing the weekly headings on my syllabi to clickbait. 'You won't believe this one thing France & Britain did to Africa!'"

"These 10 Million People Explain Why Belgian Colonization Was Literally The Worst." #ClickbaitSyllabus — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) September 5, 2016

Emboldened, she continued: "15 cat gifs explain why Robert Mugabe is still in power. #ClickbaitSyllabus"

It didn't take long for other academics on social media to get on board with the new hashtag.

@texasinafrica @Cait_ing Get a good grade on your midterm using this one weird trick... — Jonathan Sadowsky (@JonathanSadowsk) September 5, 2016

This one text to understanding the global political economy will blow your mind! #ClickbaitSyllabus — Daniel Drezner (@dandrezner) September 5, 2016

This Video of an Adorable Panda Seeing Snow for the First Time Actually Reveals an Important LessonAbout Global Trade. #ClickbaitSyllabus — Daniel Drezner (@dandrezner) September 5, 2016

Was Jesus Really a Jew? #ClickbaitSyllabus — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) September 5, 2016

QUIZ! Which documentation style guide best fits your personality? #ClickbaitSyllabus — Renee Dechert (@sreneed) September 5, 2016

When it took off, Seay realised she was on to something, commenting: "Holy smokes, we're a moment. Good job, academia twitter!"

- The Washington Post