#ClickbaitSyllabus: You won't believe what this uni professor did to engage students

One US lecturer found a way to get the attention of her students.
123RF

One US lecturer found a way to get the attention of her students.

Time was running out.

Students were nearly about to descend on campus for the semester but US college assistant professor Laura Seay had procrastinated and hadn't completed her syllabus.

It wasn't just organising the syllabus too. As any college teacher knows, it's hard to get the attention of students these days. With Millennials often glued to their smartphones, and expressing themselves with digital-age communication skills associated with hashtags, memes, emojis, and internet lingo, Seay knew it was a challenge to make the programme of African government and politics sound appealing to students.

But in a sudden stroke of stress-fuelled inspiration, a brainwave occurred: Clickbait.

READ MORE:
* University professor leaves job after comment about Jews
* Professor hopes robots will take over the rehabilitation world
* US professor has predicted every presidential election since 1984
* Weapon of maths destruction: Woman thought equation was terrorist threat

 


With few days to spare, the Colby College lecturer began outlining her plan.

She announced her idea, at first, tentatively, on Twitter: "Thinking of changing the weekly headings on my syllabi to clickbait. 'You won't believe this one thing France & Britain did to Africa!'"

Ad Feedback

Emboldened, she continued: "15 cat gifs explain why Robert Mugabe is still in power. #ClickbaitSyllabus"

It didn't take long for other academics on social media to get on board with the new hashtag.

When it took off, Seay realised she was on to something, commenting: "Holy smokes, we're a moment. Good job, academia twitter!"

 - The Washington Post

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

oddstuff headlines

Professor clickbaits students

13 NZ things that shocked me video

Black panther sighted again video

Cinderella cake takes top prize

Hello Planey McPlaneface

Randy cat plagues house

Number two for internet use

Baffling photo of toddler and cheetah

No eggplant-flavoured condom

We're in for a good summer, says Tortoise

'Wild West' days of accounting video

That's not drugs...

Toddler or offender?

Twin boys, twin break video

Trump, Clinton's Kiwi namesakes

Ad Feedback
special offers