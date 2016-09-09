Dash for ducklings down drain

Dash for ducklings down south Auckland drain

Sometimes it can be tough to be a duckling. This week, 17 of the little balls of fluff were rescued from drains in Auckland.

In the biggest incident, 13 ducklings were stuck down a drain in south Auckland - and then, just as they were being rescued, their mother took flight and abandoned them.

Constables Sophie Gannon and Muhamad Ismail were on patrol around the Zone Shopping Centre in Pukekohe this week when they were flagged down by members of the public.

A mother duck and her ducklings were trapped in a drain and a rescue was under way. The mother was scooped out - but before seeing her brood rescued she took fright and flew away, leaving the constables babysitting 13 cold ducklings.

"I don't know who the people were who rescued them but they looked like drain maintenance people," Gannon said.

"We sat in the car and waited to see if the mother would come back. We thought all the people being there might have scared her away, but she didn't come back after everyone dispersed."

Rather than leave the ducklings motherless in the cold, on the advice of the SPCA they took them back to Pukekohe Police Station, from where the SPCA collected them and transferred them to a nearby bird rescue centre.

Gannon, who joined the police last year, said the rescue was another chapter in a job which threw up something different every day.

"I think the whole station was pretty excited about having a box of ducklings," she said.

Meanwhile in Massey in West Auckalnd on Thursday, fire crews rescued two ducklings stuck down a drain by using a duck call on a cellphone.

One officer of the Te Atatu station used his initiative and played a duck-calling video on YouTube.

Officers believe the call enticed the motherless pair out.

And over in Titirangi, also in West Auckland, on Friday, another duckling rescue mission was underway.

Again, fire crews pulled two ducklings from a drain and reunited them with their anxious mother.

