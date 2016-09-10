Is there anybody out there? Experts gather on Great Barrier Island to ponder the existence of aliens

DAVID WHITE/stuff.co.nz Brother guy Consolmagno, The Popes Astromomer

Is there life beyond our planet?

That was the topic of discussion on Great Barrier Island on Saturday with a keen gathering of more than 130 residents hungry for mind food.

But it wasn't your average sci-fi gathering.

DAVID WHITE / FAIRFAX NZ A crowd gathers on Great Barrier Island to ponder the unknown.

The Pope's Astronomer and director of the Vatican Observatory, Brother Guy Consolmagno, was part of the panel discussion on extraterrestrial life - along with Gino Acevedo, Weta Digital's creative arts director.

They were joined by Dr Faith Vilas, senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in the United States and Professor Steve Pointing from AUT University.

DAVID WHITE/stuff.co.nz Gino Acevedo, Creative Art director for Weta studio's

Consolmagno delivered what may have been a surprising opinion to some - on why he believes there's no conflict between science and religion.

While Acevedo, who has worked on films such as Avatar and Lord of the Rings, described how alien life forms and ideas fit into film and character design.

It was much needed stimulation for Island residents after a long winter, said event host Gendie Somerville- Ryan.

DAVID WHITE / FAIRFAX NZ Great Barrier residents listen to Brother Guy Consolmgno, Astronomer to the Pope

"We have a fantastic environment, we're well looked after with a medical centre and activities, but we're lacking in mind food," she said.

"[The response] was amazingly positive because everyone on the island is thirsty for knowledge.

"We're isolated, it's the end of a long winter... We're wanting things for people to look at and talk about."

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ Brother Guy Consolmgno, Astronomer to the Pope, at the conference on Great Barrier Island.

Together the group delved into curly questions such as; what is life? Where did life come from? And where does humanity fit in the universe?

As president of the Awana Rural Women group, Somerville-Ryan said the secluded island was a perfect location for extraterrestrial talk.

"This is knowledge, this isn't frivolous because we have world experts here on our island... It was a prime session discussion."

But after all that, was the question answered? Must we keep an eye on the skies?

"Yes, everyone agreed there's life out there," she said.

"It might be microbial but everyone agreed there is life out there."

- Sunday Star Times