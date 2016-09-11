X-rays of Happy Feet the penguin being sold on Trade Me

NIWA Footage of Emperor Penguin "Happy Feet" being released into the southern ocean.

Five years after Wellington's most famous emperor penguin was released into the wild, his happy feet are back in the public eye.

X-rays of the emperor penguin dubbed "Happy Feet" have been put up for auction on Trade Me, with the listing labelling them "a piece of New Zealand history".

The penguin, who was found ailing on the Kapiti Coast eating sticks and sand in 2011, received months of specialist care and tens of thousands of dollars in donations before he was deemed well enough to return to sea.

FAIRFAX NZ Happy Feet the emperor penguin was found ailing on the Kapiti Coast in 2011.

He was released into the Southern Ocean after being fitted with a tracking device for Wellington Zoo and public to follow his progress. But it stopped working after a week and Happy Feet has not been heard from since.



READ MORE:

* Penguin Happy Feet becomes a Wellington celebrity

* Happy Feet's foot raises money for environment

* Happy Feet released in Southern Ocean

* Vet adjusting to life after Happy Feet

* Operation over for Happy Feet

* Fans in tears as Happy Feet makes tracks



Trade Me spokesman Logan Mudge said the online auction website was always amazed by the creativity of its members, and was not surprised to see Happy Feet's X-rays find their way on to the site.

TRADE ME The starting price for Happy Feet's X-rays is $50.

"Happy Feet was an awesome avian celebrity that captured the attention of Wellington, New Zealand, and the world. We remember a mould of his foot, made by Weta, raising money for mice eradication in 2012," he said.

"But that said, something like this is pretty unusual as x-rays are generally private unless they belong to something like a long-lost celebrity penguin."

The seller did not respond to requests for comment.

NIWA Happy Feet was released into the southern ocean after spending two months in Wellington.

Wellington Zoo spokeswoman Libby Callander said she did not know who was selling the x-rays online.

"It's been five years since Happy Feet was released so we don't see it as a big deal ... there were a lot of people involved with his care so the x-rays could have come from anywhere."

Mudge said Trade Me often had a part to play in famous Kiwi moments. Most recently, it was the listing of memorabilia from Ben Nathan's notorious axe attack on the America's Cup in 1997.

"Some other famous sales include the Tana Umaga vs Chris Masoe handbag, a ball from the infamous underarm cricket game, and Stuff reporter Laura McQuillan's sparkly pants," Mudge said.

"It's safe to say these are the most famous X-rays we have seen up for sale."

- Stuff