Police called to deal with group of naked males running through Shannon

David Unwin/Fairfax NZ. Police are looking for the nude runners but local shopkeepers haven't seen Shannon's streakers.

Police have been called to the Horowhenua town of Shannon after a group of naked males were spotted running through the township.

A police spokeswoman said a member of the public had called on Sunday afternoon, saying the group was made up of 10 males.

"It's coded as a disorder job. It's unfolding as we speak."

Police were on their way to investigate, she said.

More to come.

