Taxidermy cat handbag up for auction on Trade Me

Trade Me Taxidermy items on sale on Trade Me.

Warning: Story contains images some people may find upsetting



A unique fashion accessory for sale on Trade Me is bringing new meaning to the idea of letting the cat out of the bag.



Starting at a minimum bidding reserve of $1400 you could be the owner of this hirsute handbag, fashioned from the pelt and head of a cat.



Filed under "cat art, taxidermy, fashion, art deco, purse, handbag, cat walk, catatonic ,crazy, cool, purrrrrfect" the one-off bag is up for sale by a Christchurch seller on Trade Me.

The surreal taxidermy, includes a label saying it was made by Claire Hobbs which states that no animals were killed or hurt in the making of it. Other items by the taxidermist for sale on Trade Me include hybrid stuffed cat-birds and chicken-cats.

READ MORE:

* Cat skin rug auction 'extremely disturbing'

* Trade Me reveals creepiest auctions: dog's testicles, toenails and Natalia Kills' sheets

* Why is Taxidermy trending in New Zealand?

Trade Me spokesman Logan Mudge said sellers' assurances that there was no cruelty involved were taken at face value.

"It is certainly a statement bag and while it's not for me, we suspect there will be a buyer out there who is keen. This is a pretty unusual bag and we expect the auction will attract a lot of attention over the next few days," he said.

Save Animals From Exploitation director Hans Kriek said while using animals that had been put down or died naturally for taxidermy was legal the cat handbag was in poor taste and was disrespectful to animals.

Trade Me Fine art or just plain feral? This cat handbag is being auctioned on Trade Me.

"If you were to do these with people it would be absolutely not acceptable ... is turning a cat into a handbag any worse than turning an elephant's foot into an umbrella stand?" Kriek said.

The online auction site allows the sale of taxidermy although the company understands not everyone will agree with its stance.

"We're not animal skin experts so we've taken a temperature check from our community and there is a wide spectrum of views – some all for it, some totally against it and a bunch of people who don't care either way," Mudge said.

Trade Me Bidding for the bag begins at $1400.

"Where there's no legal line we often take a 'wait and see' approach, and let the community help navigate whether it's okay or not. We're letting this one run for now."

After a cat skin rug – that eventually sold for $955 – generated controversy in 2013 Trade Me outlined its position on the the selling of animal items with input from the SPCA on its website.

Wellington SPCA chief executive Steve Glassey said while taxidermy was legal "turning a companion animal into a fashion accessory is morally not a good look".

- Stuff