Taxidermy cat bag sold for $545 video

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz

Taxidermist Claire Third speaks about her artistic animal creations, including a cat handbag.

Warning: Story contains images some people may find upsetting

A handbag made from the pelt and head of a stray cat has sold for $545.

Trade Me bidding got fierce on Wednesday after the controversial item's reserve was dropped from $1400 to $1.

A 'cat purse' is being auctioned on Trade Me.
TRADE ME

A 'cat purse' is being auctioned on Trade Me.

The bag was made by Christchurch taxidermist Claire Third who said no animals were killed or hurt in the making of it. Other items she has up for grabs include hybrid stuffed cat-birds and chicken-cats. 

The handbag cat was roadkill and was kept for three months in her freezer while Third checked community noticeboards for lost pets.

READ MORE:
* Meet the animal lover behind the infamous cat bag options
Taxidermy cat handbag up for auction on Trade Me
Cat skin rug auction 'extremely disturbing'
Trade Me reveals creepiest auctions: dog's testicles, toenails and Natalia Kills' sheets
Why is Taxidermy trending in New Zealand?

Claire Third with her dog and a work of hers.
JOSEPH JOHNSON / FAIRFAX NZ

Claire Third with her dog and a work of hers.

Third does not take commissions and said most of the cats used in her artwork were feral and shot on a farm owned by a friend.

Responding to criticism her art was disrespectful to animals, Third said it was quite the opposite.

"To spend all that time on tanning and sculpture and making it brand new shows the utmost respect."

Claire Third wearing the handbag, which is made from a stray cat.
JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ

Claire Third wearing the handbag, which is made from a stray cat.

It seems at least one buyer agreed with her.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

oddstuff headlines

Cat bag snapped up video

The mystery of the missing trees

Redbacks' brutal sex lives video

From kitchen table to auction video

Cops called over porky hamster

Cat out of the bag

An appeal to jam with Tori Kelly

DeLorean caught at 'time travel' speed

Naked Sunday stroll

Talk like a pirate, walk like a pirate video

Daredevil rockets over canyon

Cat plays fetch like a dog video

Joyride in 'snorkel' rental car

Dunedin adult store robbed

Chapel near cemetery invites weddings

Ad Feedback
special offers