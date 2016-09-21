Taxidermy cat bag sold for $545

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz Taxidermist Claire Third speaks about her artistic animal creations, including a cat handbag.

Warning: Story contains images some people may find upsetting

A handbag made from the pelt and head of a stray cat has sold for $545.

Trade Me bidding got fierce on Wednesday after the controversial item's reserve was dropped from $1400 to $1.

TRADE ME A 'cat purse' is being auctioned on Trade Me.

The bag was made by Christchurch taxidermist Claire Third who said no animals were killed or hurt in the making of it. Other items she has up for grabs include hybrid stuffed cat-birds and chicken-cats.

The handbag cat was roadkill and was kept for three months in her freezer while Third checked community noticeboards for lost pets.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / FAIRFAX NZ Claire Third with her dog and a work of hers.

Third does not take commissions and said most of the cats used in her artwork were feral and shot on a farm owned by a friend.

Responding to criticism her art was disrespectful to animals, Third said it was quite the opposite.

"To spend all that time on tanning and sculpture and making it brand new shows the utmost respect."

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Claire Third wearing the handbag, which is made from a stray cat.

It seems at least one buyer agreed with her.

- Stuff