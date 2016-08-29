Understanding the Earth underneath the Pacific Ocean may have just become easier

Reuters Typhoons, such as Halong in the Pacific in 2014, trigger faint seismic waves that can help our understanding of the Earth's interior. This image taken by NASA's Terra satellite.

For the first time scientists have traced the source of a kind of tremor inside the Earth, created by far away storms, promising a new way to study the interior of the planet.

Storms trigger so-called microseisms - faint tremors - through both P and S waves.

Faster-moving storm-caused P waves - that move the ground backwards and forwards along the direction the wave is moving - have been detected before.

S waves are slower and move the ground perpendicular to the wave direction. Japanese scientists have now confirmed they have detected S waves from a weather bomb storm off Greenland in late 2014.

A report in the journal Science said P and S waves from the storm were detected on seismic equipment on land and the seafloor of southern Japan. The more than 200 stations are operated by the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Prevention in Chugoku district.

The high density array allowed Kiwamu Nishida from the University of Tokyo and Ryota Takagi of Tohoku University to add up many measurements of the same faint signals. By doing that they were able to trace the source back to the North Atlantic.

Dr Peter Bromirski, from the University of California San Diego, who co-wrote a commentary on the study, told the BBC earthquake waves were important to our understanding of the interior of the Earth.

"Most of what we know about the internal structure of the Earth has been determined from studying the way earthquake waves propagate, through the lower crust and the mantle and the core," he said.

"In order to do that, you need to have a source that can generate a signal that propagates to your seismic stations. For some reason there are very few earthquakes in the mid Pacific... so we don't have any sources there.

"These storm-generated P and S wave microseisms will hopefully allow us to better characterise the structure of the Earth below the Pacific."

- Stuff