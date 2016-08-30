Alien hunters excited by signal from space picked up by Russia - and a bit peeved

MORNING REPORT/Radio New Zealand A team of scientists at California's Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute, or SETI, is investigating mysterious signal spikes coming from a 6.3-billion-year-old star in the constellation Hercules - 95 light years away from Earth.

A radio signal from a star 95 light years away has caused a flurry of activity among extraterrestrial hunters - along with some irritation.

The most excitable researchers are speculating such a bright signal could have been produced by a radio beacon built by an intelligent civilisation.

Picked up in mid-May 2015 by a radio telescope operated by the Russian Academy of Science, the signal appears to have come from the star HD 164595, which is sun-like.

SETH SHOSTAK The Allen Telescope Array is trying to find the source of a signal from deep space picked up by Russian astronomers.

In the constellation Hercules, it is known to have a Neptune-sized gaseous planet that orbits every 40 days, and is thought likely to have other planets, possibly including rocky ones.

SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute senior astronomer Seth Shostak is dubious.

"The chance that this is truly a signal from extraterrestrials is not terribly promising," he said on the institute's website.

The signal had not necessarily come from HD 164595. If the transmission was being aimed just at us, it would need a similar amount of energy to that used by all humankind.

If it was being broadcast in all directions it would require more energy than all the sunlight falling on Earth, meaning power sources far beyond any we have, Shostak said.

"It's hard to understand why anyone would want to target our solar system with a strong signal. This star system is so far away they won't have yet picked up any TV or radar that would tell them that we're here."

The RATAN-600 radio telescope, at the northern foot of the Caucasus Mountains, that picked up the signal was an unusual design with an unusual beam shape - the patch of sky to which it is sensitive.

The signal was weak and the receiver that picked it up was a billion times wider than bandwidths traditionally used for SETI, and 200 times wider than a TV signal.

Despite the doubts, all reasonable possibilities should be checked out, Shostak said.

The Allen Telescope Array in California had been swung in the direction of the star in the past day or so. No signal had yet been found but the full range of frequencies in which the signal could be located had not been covered yet.

Shostak noted the discoverers of the signal had not quickly alerted the SETI community to the signal, despite fast alerts being the normal practice and protocol when a signal seemed to be of deliberate and extraterrestrial origin.

He wished he had been made aware of the signal earlier.

The signal seemed to have been discussed in a presentation given by several Russian astronomers as well as Italian researcher Claudio Maccone, the chair of the International Academy of Astronautics Permanent SETI Committee. Maccone recently described the presentation in an email to SETI scientists.

Maccone told the Guardian he will call for the permanent monitoring of HD 164595. "The power of the signal received is not unrealistic for type I civilisations," he said.

A type l civilisation would have technology similar to ours.

Science and science fiction writer Paul Gilster, whose Centauri Dreams blog is about interstellar exploration, said it was possible the signal would not be heard again.

That would make it much like the famous WOW signal picked up in August 1977 by a radio telescope at Ohio State University. The astronomer who found the record of the signal on a computer printout wrote "Wow!" beside it.

Gilster said he understood the Russian team that picked up the Hercules signal had spent the past year analysing and confirming its data.

- With audio from Radio New Zealand.

- Stuff