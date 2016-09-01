Asteroid shaves Earth, hours after astronomers spotted the space rock

123rf.com ​Object 2016 QA2 flew by Earth at a quarter of the distance between our planet and the moon.

Earth has been given a cosmic close shave by an asteroid - hours after astronomers discovered the space rock.

The asteroid - officially named 2016 QA2 - whizzed past Earth on August 28 and its size was estimated between 16 - 52 metres, according to the Minor Planet Centre.

Astronomers at the centre search the skies for asteroids and comets, track the rocks, and record new discoveries.

Minor Planet Centre The elliptical orbit of meteor QA2, which passed by Earth at a quarter of the distance to the moon.

Virtual Telescope Project

Yep, it sure did. https://t.co/BT7CbhZWfE — Minor Planet Center (@MinorPlanetCtr) August 29, 2016

The distance was, however, considerably far away from the surface, at 84,619 kilometres from Earth. The moon is 384,633km from Earth.

REUTERS A search team arrives at the frozen Lake Chebarkul in the Chelyabinsk region of central Russia to look for fragments of a meteorite that hit and injured more than 1000 people.

The asteroid was first observed by the Sonear telescope in Brazil and thought to be around twice the size of the meteor which hit Russia in 2013, known as the Chelyabinsk event.

The Chelyabinsk meteor exploded 20km above the Earth's surface and is thought to be the largest meteoric event in the near-atmosphere since the mysterious 'Tunguska event' in 1908 - which flattened a forested area of Siberia.

QA2 was estimated to be about the same size as the meteor that caused the 1908 event, which felled millions of trees across an area of 2150 square kilometres.

SVEND BUHL/Meteorite Recon A fragment of the Chelyabinsk meteorite, which disintegrated and exploded over Siberia in 2013.

The Chelyabinsk meteor was about 20-metres wide and exploded with enough force to knock people off their feet, injuring more than 1000 Russians, and smashed windows in six cities.

It was the second most powerful natural explosion in recorded history, disintegrating and exploding in a fireball caused by atmospheric friction at 67,600kmh high above Siberia on February 15, 2013.

That speed is around 60 times the speed of sound and the explosion was 30 times the destructive force of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima by the United States in 1945.

The centre said the meteor's orbit was more elliptical than Earth's and it completes one orbit of the sun in slightly less time than one Earth year.

It was classed as an "Aten" asteroid, a group of near-Earth asteroids that cross our planet's orbital path.

- Stuff