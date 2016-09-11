NASA releases stunning new colour images of Mars

Curiosity rover views spectacular layered rock formations on Mars.
NASA

Curiosity rover views spectacular layered rock formations on Mars.

The hills, rock faces, crevices and plateaus of the Red Planet can been seen in stunning detail in new colour images released by NASA. 

Taken on September 8 by a camera on Nasa's Curiosity rover, in the Murray Butttes region of Mars, the images show a landscape that is similar to parts of the American desert - dry and red. 

The striking rock formations are the remnants of ancient sandstone that were formed when winds deposited sand on the lower regions of the mountain, according to NASA's website.

This closeup view from NASA's Curiosity rover shows finely layered rocks.
NASA

This closeup view from NASA's Curiosity rover shows finely layered rocks.

Curiosity Project Scientist Ashwin Vasavada said the team was "thrilled" with the Mars expedition. 

"Studying these buttes up close has given us a better understanding of ancient sand dunes that formed and were buried, chemically changed by groundwater, exhumed and eroded to form the landscape that we see today."

READ MORE:
* Mars' water kills rovers' curiosity
Curiosity rover detects methane spike on Mars
Mars exploration begins for rover
Mars rover finds evidence of ancient lake on Mars
Take a trip across Mars with NASA's 3D website

Striking rock formations are the remnants of ancient sandstone which were formed when winds deposited sand on the lower ...
NASA

Striking rock formations are the remnants of ancient sandstone which were formed when winds deposited sand on the lower regions of the mountain.

 

 

A striking sloping hillside captured by the Curiosity rover.
NASA

A striking sloping hillside captured by the Curiosity rover.

The rover team plans to assemble several large, colour mosaics from images taken in the area, where the rover has spent the last month.

Ad Feedback

Curiosity landed near Mount Sharp in 2012 and reached the base of the mountain in 2014.

Having taken the latest set of images, Curiosity will now to continue its mission further south and higher up the mountain.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
Ad Feedback
special offers