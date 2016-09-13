Dolphins speak in sentences, research suggests

Bottlenose dolphins, like Flipper here who works with humans to save the environment, have brains larger than those of humans.

Scientists have long known dolphins communicate with each other using clicks and whistles, but new research suggests they speak in sentences like humans.

Russian researchers at the Karadag Nature reserve recorded a conversation between dolphins – a pair of bottlenoses called Yasha and Yana – using a special underwater microphone that can distinguish between the animals' voices.

It revealed they alter the frequency and volume of their clicks to form "clumps" of sounds like words, and wait for a response before speaking again, the Telegraph reported.

As for what they're saying? We're not sure yet.

In 2007 Australian scientists were able to identify specific whistles which seemed to help dolphins find others, or indicate presence of food.

But these more complex structures are more difficult to decipher.

With this new data, it's hoped other teams might be able to compare sentences in other populations to find some commonalities.

Dolphins have the highest brain to body mass ratio of any creature other than humans.

- Stuff