supplied Otago-Southland LandSAR volunteers will be learning how to use live radio tracking technology - SARTrack, during a training exercise at Rakiura Stewart Island in October.

A search and rescue exercise on Stewart Island to try out new tracking technology will be used to re-open the unsolved case of a hunter who went missing more than 25 years ago, and was never found.

Land Search and Rescue teams from Otago and Southland will undergo training on the island in October to familiarise themselves with radio tracking and search management tool, SARTrack.

Fitted with tracking devices, the searchers will retrace the last known steps of missing hunter Joseph Freiman, a 64-year-old hunter from the North Island, who disappeared in the Mid Glory hunter block on May 30 1991.

Freiman was not found after an extensive seven-day search in adverse weather conditions, which involved many Stewart Island residents.

Stewart Island senior constable Dale Jenkins said search and rescue teams have used the cold case as a training exercise before, but in the 25 years since the man went missing, the theory and management of search and rescue had evolved.

His search and rescue group will host and organise the 2016 exercise, known as SAREX.

"Thanks to international research on lost person behaviour, search areas are now more targeted and less random than in the past, resulting in improved success.

"The 2016 SAREX will use the information available to searchers in 1991 and apply modern search management techniques to deploy and direct field teams."

The SARTrack system, which is used by other New Zealand search and rescue groups, and in Canada and the United States, was developed by software and IT expert Bart Kindt.

Originally from Europe, he also has a Central Otago house, where he met search and rescue operations manager Adrian "Snow" Dance of Roxburgh, who began to use the system within his group.

Up to 10 four-person field teams will be deployed and managed by three incident management teams, with support from police and amateur radio experts.​ Each member's movements will be seen on computer screen.

According to national and international search and rescue research, people who go missing have "decision points", where they choose which direction to go; it could be along a fenceline or waterway, depending on their health, fitness or state of mind or knowledge of the area.

Sometimes they leave clues known as "points of interest", such as footprints or empty bottles. The searcher radios this information in, which is logged by the operations team, to build a picture of the lost person's movements. This builds up the database, not only for the current search, but for future searches.

The beauty of the technology is that anyone who has the software and password can log-in and take part in the search, from anywhere in the world. This is particularly useful, if they have expertise in a particular area; for instance, familiarity with the terrain or if they know the person who has gone missing.

Senior Constable Murray Hewitson, of Owaka, who was involved in the recent search and successful rescue of a missing hunter in the Blue Mountains, also plans to be part of the exercise.

In an interview following the July 18 rescue, Hewitson said he was looking forward to seeing the new live tracking technology adopted into the mainstream of search and rescue.

"Our old system is outdated, so radio tracking is the way of the future, not just because of tracking the missing person, but also in real-time tracking of teams. It's going to be what everyone adopts."

It has the potential to speed up the operation, and could allow searchers to find people quicker, which could save more lives, while else decreasing the number of hours and people involved in the search, he said.

Catlins LandSAR recently received a $2000 donation from the Harcourts Foundation, which would be put towards GPS modifications to the group's radios so they can be used in conjunction with the SARTrack system, he said.







- Stuff