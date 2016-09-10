Gore's Biggest Bogan found

Rachael Kelly Steven Thomas was named Gore's Biggest Bogan on Saturday.

In a sea of sneans and black t-shirts, one bogan stood out from the crowd.

Steven Thomas, otherwise known as Rangi, reckons his red hair gave him the edge over the rest of the competition in Gore's Biggest Bogan competition on Saturday.

"I'm pretty stoked, I reckon it's the red hair that did it," he said.

The red locks used to be shaved into a mohawk but now he's sporting a slightly more mullety (and bogan) style.

The 33-year-old has lived in Gore on and off for 20 years and can usually be seen sporting the bogan uniform of Doc Martins, jeans and a black t-shirt.

In fact, he says his wife had to take him shopping to get some colour in his wardrobe so he didn't look like he was always going to a funeral.

He sports several tattoos - one he found after "joeing out" at a party where his friends had a tattoo gun.

"I was quite, shall we say intoxicated and I woke up with some new ink on my arm."

Thomas is a dedicated Bathurst fan and admits he once bought a 50-inch screen without his wife's knowledge so he could watch the race on a bigger screen.

He's also a big fan of rockers ACDC and sold his beloved Valiant, which he had just restored, so he could see them live in concert.

Gore's Biggest Bogan competition organiser Yvette Bird said Thomas was a deserving winner of the inaugural award.

"He's a working class bloke, he met all the criteria and he's just started his own business."

Bogans were judged on their hairstyles, clothes, the music they listened to and what their "beverage of choice" was.

The competition drew about 12 entries, with all funds raised going to the Countdown Kid's Hospital Appeal.

The fundraising day embraced all things bogan, with a car show and a tattoo show held as well.

