Dave McDonald honoured for 40 years of race calling

JOHN HAWKINS/Fairfax NZ Southland race caller Dave McDonald will be honoured for 40 years' service at Saturday's Invercargill Harness Racing Club meeting. He is pictured at the Wyndham trials on Wednesday.

Southland race caller Dave McDonald is mindful where he places his binoculars after an accident with hot water.

McDonald remembers the day he was commentating at Winton in 1984 when a caterer brought him a jug of hot water to make tea. As she was about to put the jug down, it got bumped and the hot water spilled over McDonald's binoculars.

"The black coating on the binoculars shrivelled up and the lenses fogged up from the inside . . . the lady was mortified ," McDonald, of Invercargill, said.

John Hawkins/Fairfax NZ Longstanding race caller Dave McDonald.

"It took 20 minutes for the lenses to clear . . . and they've been right ever since."

The German-made binoculars were bought in Invercargill for $470 in 1982.

McDonald is in his 40th year as Southland's race caller and to mark the milestone, the Invercargill Harness Racing Club is honouring him at its race meeting on Saturday. The club and New Zealand Racing Board are making a presentation to McDonald in the birdcage between 4pm and 4.30pm.

Race eight is named: Thanks Davey Mac For Forty Years Mobile Pace.

He estimates he has called around 35,000 races.

"I've met a lot of great people and seen a lot of great horses," McDonald said.

As well as race calling in Southland and Otago, McDonald is a Trackside television presenter at Otago race meetings.

In the 1990s he was chuffed to interview international model Rachel Hunter and music star Rod Stewart at a Wingatui race day. They were guests of the Otago Racing Club.

McDonald has had difficult days, especially commentating the races that jockeys Sam McRae (Riverton, 2005) and Ashlee Mundy (Kurow, 2012) died in.

It upset McDonald but he knew he had to compose himself for remaining races at both meetings.

"It was tough. I felt like going home but I had to keep going."

McDonald's 40 years of calling was a remarkable achievement, Southern Harness Racing's publicity officer, Lindsay Beer, said.

"People around the country hold him in high regard. His calling and the work he does behind the scenes is phenomenal."

Former Canterbury race caller Reon Murtha will be at Ascot Park to attend a function in McDonald's honour. Murtha retired in 2007 after commentating for 47 years.

- Stuff