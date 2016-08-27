Texting your way to a fitter, healthier life

Joanna Griffiths/Fairfax NZ Melissa Aitken urges Southlanders to find the time to get fit.

A Southland personal trainer is targeting people who say they are too busy for fitness.

Melissa Aitken is a registered personal trainer, sport massage therapist, boxing instructor, boot camp leader and fitness entrepreneur.

She has run fitness programmes through her business Otatara Fitness for about 6 years.

Aitken's latest business endeavour is a personal training service via text message.

"It is something I started for people who don't have time to see a personal trainer but still want guidance."

People's lives were busy, she said.

"A lot of people work fulltime and have family commitments. They have to squeeze in their fitness whenever they have spare time."

People who signed up for the programme, called PT by Text, received a daily exercise plan for $20 a Month.

"It needed to be cost effective as well an convienent."

Workouts varied from a list of fat burning exercises that included burpees, squats, crunches, and jumping jacks to interval running, cardio and a rest day once a week.

"People can text me anytime to ask me questions.

"It is very important that people use the correct technique when exercising because the wrong technique can lead to injury, which is the last thing we want."

The programme was good because the exercises were different each day, and didn't focus solely on one area of the body, Aitken said.

"It should improve people's overall fitness."

The great thing about the programme was that the people got to choose when they did their exercise.

"I know a lot of shift workers who work odd hours and couldn't commit to a regular class."

As part of the programme Aitken also sends out nutritional tips at least one a week.

"It's not a meal plan. Just helpful reminders like drinking more water and less caffeine or suggesting healthy alternatives like greek yoghurt for breakfast instead of something full of sugar."

The programme was not a one way street, with Aitken setting personal goals, asking questions and checking in with clients regularly.

"As a personal trainer my job is to motivate people, and that is what I will do."

Find out more at www.OtataraFitness.co.nz or on facebook

- Stuff