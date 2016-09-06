Schoolboys 'threw cat in stream'

Schoolboys laughed after 'throwing cat in stream', rescue group claims

Furever Homes The cat has been rescued after being thrown into a creek.

Southland schoolboys who allegedly threw a cat into a creek and laughed while a girl jumped in to save it may be forced to do voluntary work with animals.

Dozens of people have taken to the Furever Homes Invercargill Facebook page to express their outrage at the incident.

"To the SBHS [Southland Boys' High School] students who threw him in and stood by laughing whilst the young girl was rescuing him - what is wrong with you, hopefully none of you own or have contact with ANY animals in your own homes," a post says.

"He is safe now thanks to a very traumatised young girl who had to jump into the Otepuni Creek to save him," the post says.

Furever Homes Invercargill re-homes animals needing a second chance.

A representative from the organisation said the cat, which was not microchipped, had a vet check and "is doing really well".

"Furever Homes just wants to find the owner to reunite them. The vet thinks the cat is anywhere between four and seven years old. It's friendly, lovely and smoochy and could be called Max."

Southland Boys' High School rector Ian Baldwin said he shared the contempt people held for the boys who threw the cat into the creek.

Baldwin said he was running assemblies on Wednesday to ensure the message got out and he wanted any witnesses of the incident to contact him.

The culprits were unknown on Tuesday but Baldwin was confident of finding them.

"I am appealing ... for any information that leads to the apprehension of these boys."

Some members of the public had called for severe disciplinary action to be taken against the boys, he said.

However, he would gather the information before deciding what action to take.

"Most probably what will happen is the child [who threw the cat] will face the people who look after animals, that's Furever Homes and SPCA. I think it would be appropriate they do some hours of voluntary work for such agencies."

Other courses of action may also be taken but the voluntary work would give the child a deeper understanding of the issue, he said.

- The Southland Times