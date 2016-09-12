Man accused of murdering Riverton baby named

NICOLE JOHNSTONE/FAIRFAX NZ Police at the Riverton home after a 3-month-old baby boy was seriously injured in January 2014. He later died in Starship Hospital.

The man accused of murdering a 3-month-old Riverton boy can now be named.

He is 43-year-old Shamrock Fayne Mitchell.

Mitchell first appeared in the Hamilton District Court on July 21 after he was arrested in relation to the death of the child on January 13, 2014.

He was granted interim name suppression at the time, which was continued on July 22 when he appeared in the High Court in Hamilton and entered an intimated not guilty plea.

Mitchell was expected to appear in the High Court in Invercargill on September 9 for a bail hearing, but an order issued by Justice Simon France says the bail application had been abandoned and was dismissed.

"An appeal concerning name suppression is not to be pursued. Accordingly, name suppression is lifted immediately."

Mitchell is expected to appear in the High Court at Invercargill on October 11 for a case review hearing.

