Vicious dog attacks plague town

John Hawkins/Fairfax NZ Some 10 sheep and lambs have been killed in the past four to five months in Woodlands.

Twenty residents in the small Southland town of Woodlands fronted to a public meeting last night to discuss random dog attacks on sheep.

Farmers in the area have complained about the viciousness of the attacks on stock, with about 10 sheep and lambs being killed on at least five properties during the past four to five months.

Sally Wilson, who called the meeting, said everyone was there to get suggestions on how to stop the attacks.

Kavinda Herath/Fairfax NZ Residents gather in a town meeting to discuss plans to stop the scourge.

Wilson lost two sheep in attacks, one as recently as Monday night.



Some people had tried to put out traps using bait to catch the dog, but there had been no success yet.

Google Maps Woodlands farmers and residents have decided to notify the wider area of the dog-attack problem.

Woodlands residents had sighted dogs in the area, but it was unknown what type of dog responsible.

It appeared the majority of the attacks happened around midnight.

Farmers and residents, at the meeting, have now decided to put out a mail-drop to the wider area letting people know there is a dog-attack problem.

Kavinda Herath A majority of the attacks are believed to have happened around midnight.

Part of the message will be reminding people they need to know the whereabouts of their dogs.

Southland District Council Woodland community development area chairperson Janelle Ladbrook said councillor Paul Duffy was aware of the situation, but was unable to make it to Thursday's meeting.

Since Wednesday, Armourguard had patrolled the area, at the request of the district council, Ladbrook said.

One person suggested using live bait to get the dog, but the majority at the meeting objected to that because they felt it was inhumane.

The group is going to raise the idea with the district council if cameras could be set up to help identify the dog.

Earlier this week, a Southland District Council spokesman said they had been trying to catch the offending dog, which they believe is a stray dumped in the area and hunting to survive.

One man said he believed the dog was "not killing to eat, it was killing to kill".

