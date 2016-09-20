Questions after man shot

Police seek information about man with gunshot wound

A man has been admitted to Southland Hospital with a gunshot wound.
ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ

Invercargill police are searching for information about a man who was admitted to Southland Hospital with a gunshot wound.

In a press statement released on Monday afternoon, police said an incident was believed to have happened in the Invercargill area about 7pm on Sunday.

The man was admitted to the hospital, where he remained in a stable condition.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident or who heard a gunshot or similar noise in the area on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to call Invercargill police on 03 211 0400.

Information could also provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

 - Stuff

