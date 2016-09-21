Invercargill manhunt ends

Man cooperating with Invercargill police after firearm sparked hunt

Kavinda Herath/Fairfax NZ Armed police officers in Bay Rd in Invercargill.

Invercargill police are speaking to a man who sparked a hunt after reports of an armed man in the suburb of Grasmere.

Police rushed to the area about 10pm on Wednesday after residents reported seeing a man carrying a firearm.

About midnight, the man was located and was speaking with police. The firearm had also been located, a police spokesman said.

Kavinda Herath Police officers on Bay Rd in Invercargill where there are reports of an armed man.

Cordons put in place during the incident had been lifted, and police thanked locals for their patience.

Earlier, residents were urged to stay in their homes, as cordons were put in place at Heywood St, Bay Rd, Paterson St and Drury Lane.

"Police are asking people to avoid the area," a spokesman said.

A heavy police presence was seen around the suburb.

A Tanner St resident said he heard gunshots before police arrived, then two more a little later on.

A reader on the Southland Times Facebook page reported he heard two shots from Peterson St and thought it was a car backfiring.

Another heard noise and thought it could have been fireworks.

