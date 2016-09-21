Police hunt under way

Police set up cordons in Invercargill

Kavinda Herath/Fairfax NZ Armed police officers in Bay Rd in Invercargill.

Resident are being urged by police to stay away from the Invercargill suburb Grasmere after report of a man with a gun.

A police spokesman said police were responding to a report of a man carrying a firearm in public.

Cordons have been put in place at Haywood St, Bay Rd, Paterson St and Drury Ln.

Kavinda Herath Police officers on Bay Rd in Invercargill where there are reports of an armed man.

"Police are asking people to avoid the area," the spokesman said.

Traffic is being turned away and people are being told to leave for their own safety.

A reader on the Southland Times Facebook page reported he heard two shots from Peterson St and thought it was a car back firing.

Another heard noise and thought it could have been fireworks.

Police presence in the area is heavy.

- Stuff