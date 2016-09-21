Police hunt under way

Police set up cordons in Invercargill after reports of man armed with gun

Kavinda Herath/Fairfax NZ Armed police officers in Bay Rd in Invercargill.

Residents are being urged by police to stay away from the Invercargill suburb Grasmere after reports of a man with a gun.

Are you in the area? Do you know more? Send tips, photos and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

A police spokesman said police were responding to a report of a man carrying a firearm in public.

Kavinda Herath Police officers on Bay Rd in Invercargill where there are reports of an armed man.

Cordons have been put in place at Heywood St, Bay Rd, Paterson St and Drury Lane.

"Police are asking people to avoid the area," the spokesman said.

Traffic is being turned away and people are being told to leave for their own safety.

A Tanner St resident said he heard gunshots before police arrived, then two more a little later on.

A reader on the Southland Times Facebook page reported he heard two shots from Peterson St and thought it was a car back firing.

Another heard noise and thought it could have been fireworks.

Police presence in the area is heavy.

- Stuff