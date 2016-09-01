Teenage mountainbiker breaks back in serious crash in Nelson

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff.co.nz Nelson mountain biker Billy Dravitzki in recovering in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital following a crash in Nelson on Saturday.

A normal Saturday morning with friends turned to disaster for a 15-year-old mountainbiker when he was thrown from his bike.

Billy Dravitzki​ only made it halfway down the Kaka Hill track in Nelson's Maitai Valley before a serious crash left him with broken and fractured vertebrae, a dislocated back and compressed spinal cord, among other injuries.

He was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital where he spent two days in intensive care, before being transferred to the spinal unit at Burwood Hospital.

PATRICK HAMILTON Billy Dravitzki in action during the third round of the Nelson Mountain Biking Club's downhill winter series "Broken Axe" in the Sharland Creek area in 2014.

The crash happened at 11.20am on Saturday. On Thursday afternoon he still couldn't move his legs. For now, he is being cared for as a paraplegic.

Doctors have said it could take six to eight weeks before they knew the full extent of his injuries.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ It could take up to eight weeks for doctors to know how bad Nelson mountain biker Billy Dravitzki's injuries are.

"I got to the little chute just before halfway, and yeah, there's kind of a little drop at the end. I went off it with a bit more pace than normal and just couldn't handle it and I got chucked off the berm at the end I think," Billy said.

"I landed with my back on a rock, and it just kind of went down hill from there."

The Nelson College student said it felt like his ribs were being pushed out which "felt quite bad, but apart from that it wasn't too bad".

He was wearing competition-grade protective clothing, including a full head helmet and neck brace.

Friends called emergency services straight away and a helicopter arrived within minutes.

"I got winched out, it wasn't too bad but it was a bit sketchy – I had to go through a few thin trees," he said.

Billy was in surgery for three hours on Saturday. His mother Jenny flew to Christchurch as soon she could, while his father Andrew drove down from Nelson later that day.

"If anyone has a chance, he has a chance – he's pretty tough," his father said.

"He won't like being constricted, so that will give him motivation."

With success in both rugby and basketball, Andrew Dravitzki said his son was a keen sportsman, but "skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking, those are Billy's things".

He placed in the top 10 riding the same track during the Nelson Mountain Bike Club's downhill winter series in 2014, and had planned to compete in the same race this weekend.

The severity of Billy's injuries had not changed his passion for the sport.

"He's already talking about getting back, helping organise events. Billy doesn't feel bad about mountain biking," his father said.

Nelson Mountain Bike Club secretary Paul Jennings said the club planned to do something special for Billy this weekend to let him know they were thinking of him.

"He does our winter downhill series so obviously the guys that are going to be there will be thinking of him," he said.

Downhill races attracted riders because of the extreme element, Jennings said. The Kaka track was a grade five or six, which was the equivalent of a double black ski run.

"They're tough courses and tough racing."

"Hundreds of people have raced it every year so it's not necessarily that it's inherently dangerous. It's that the sport has dangerous aspects to it, just like any of those extreme sports.

"When you're racing quickly down a steep hill on a bike between trees and something goes wrong it can go really wrong. That's the nature of the sport."

