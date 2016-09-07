We apologise to the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby ... oh, and the women too

OPINION: So let's get this; an unnamed investigator who earns money from New Zealand Rugby has interviewed unnamed witnesses about the Chiefs' end of season function, where a stripper claimed she was touched when she did not want to be.

The unnamed investigator - who rugby boss Steve Tew five times at a presser called a general counsel without uttering his (or her) name - found the stripper's claims could not be substantiated.

Those findings were based on what nine unnamed witnesses said happened at the secluded Matamata hotel.

AAP Rugby boss Steve Tew cautions the Chiefs for their post season antics.

Each of 24 unnamed Chief players were found guilty of: choosing poor entertainment (strippers), holding their function in a public place; and putting "poor management structures" around it.

​Naughty, naughty and naughty. They are all on a warning.

Maarten Holl Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman has apologised to fans.

All players on the Chiefs' 2016 roster - even those who weren't there - have been sent a stern letter.

Whoever hired the stripper could have been identified, but was not as "we deem the team to have made a collective decision", Tew said.

No individual player acted in a way requiring individual action to be taken, he said.

So that's it, you're all on detention boys, because some of you have been bad.

Nothing has been substantiated by the "inquiry", yet the players have apologised to "all those affected", players' association boss Rob Nichol said.

In order - off his statement - those "affected" are "the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby".

You have to read the next paragraph for "the players also wish to apologise to the women (strippers)."

That's sorted then. Nothing to see here. All cleared up, roll on Super Rugby 2017.

Hold on there NZR, let's call this one back for a possible infringement.

TMO please. Is not one tenet of natural justice transparency?

In a court of law, public confidence that justice had been done would require an investigator with no conflict of interest, interviewing named witnesses whose own biases could be questioned.

But this was not a court of law. It was an employment matter, with naughty workers getting the once over from the bosses.

It may well have been nothing untoward happened, but lack of transparency raises questions, suspicions something is being hidden.

Questions like why punish all of the Chiefs squad, when it seems 16 of them weren't even there?

The badness ball has been spread wide and far -- across all players, senior and junior, forwards and backs, raw rookies and All Blacks.

There might be a good reason for that, so say what it is.

Or could it be high profile players are being protected by a flawed investigation?

None of the Chiefs are going to say. Five mobiles tried post-inquiry were on voicemail. The other was a no comment.

Who is going to criticise his employer if they feel shafted? Not me, I get paid too well.

So what we have here follows in the long tradition of government inquiries.

Accentuate the positive: there was no police inquiry.

Give as little information as possible, protect sponsors, protect the game.

Make it go away quickly.

