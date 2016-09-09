Chiefs stripper scandal: Woman's ordeal recounted in interview

RADIO NEW ZEALAND As New Zealand Rugby admits it didn't handle the Chiefs stripper scandal well, we are finally able to broadcast more details of what the stripper said happened when she performed at their end of season party.

*Graphic warning: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing

The stripper at the heart of the Chiefs scandal has spoken about her fear as players threw gravel at her, touched her private parts and shouted obscene chants as they crowded around her.

The newly-released information will heap more pressure on NZ Rugby, which has been heavily criticised for its handling of the scandal after giving players no punishments beyond a formal caution.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew has come under fire for his organisation's handling of the situation.

Politicians have slammed the "bogus" investigation, while organisations including the Sexual Abuse Prevention Network and the Human Rights Commission urging the rugby union to sort out how it deals with women.

In an interview with RNZ last month, further details of which have now been released, Scarlette spoke about the ordeal she faced on the night.

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ NZ Rugby reveals the findings of its inquiry into the Chiefs stripper scandal.

When she arrived, the players were "beyond drunk" so she had to perform in a garden bar outside, rather than the main building.

"The first thing they said when they saw me was show us your [censored word] so straight off the bat, I went, right, I've got to handle these guys how they want to be handled, because they're not going to listen to me."

After she started her performance, the man she was performing on hit her when she slapped him as part of her routine.

Equal Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue says she was horrified to hear about the case.

"He hits me back, I told him not to hit me which he did again," she told RNZ.

"He proceeded to touch my vagina multiple times with me telling him not to and eventually having to fight him off. That didn't deter him though, he kept going."

During the performance, Scarlette told RNZ the players crowded around her with "a real pack mentality kind of thing".

She claimed they tried to get their penises out, while they were throwing gravel at her during the performance.

"I'd normally stop just from that, but I felt that I couldn't stop because I've been in situations before where I've been held in rooms, had knives held to me and I didn't want this one to go that way, because if you show your vulnerability they do attack it," she told RNZ.

NZ Rugby has been criticised for interviewing Scarlette last, rather than first, as part of its investigation, while a woman who claimed to be involved in a similar incident in 2015 was not interviewed at all.

