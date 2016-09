LeBron saving Cleveland Browns, sort of NBA superstar rescued the Cavaliers, one gamer believes he could do the same for Cleveland's American football team.

Durant's life of boos over Much-maligned NBA star relishes his new fans as Drake introduces him on his new home court.

Ronda Rousey up for a fight UFC star tells a Women in Action group in an expletive-laden rant she's out for revenge to retake the title.