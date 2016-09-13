Sign up for No Mouthguard: Honest Norks - Kevin Norquay's sport newsletter

Kevin Norquay's Stuff newsletter should not be missed.
KEVIN STENT / FAIRFAX NZ

Kevin Norquay's Stuff newsletter should not be missed.

Stuff sports writer Kevin Norquay is making his email newsletter debut with No MouthguardHonest Norks.

In it he hopes to share his love of sport with readers, and throw out opinions readers can either catch or give a Natalie Rooney shotgun blast to.

Norquay has written about sport for more than 30 years, competed at rep level in rugby and cross-country running, and now plays adequate golf.

His weekly newsletter won't just be opinions, he says.

"It's things I've seen and liked, things I've read and liked, things I have been pondering," he says. "It's lighter and brighter than what you might see from me online and in newspapers."

In a long career in journalism, Norquay has reported on national news, Parliament, and sport, and talked to prime ministers, All Blacks, Kiwis, Olympians and tsunami survivors.

READ MORE FROM KEVIN NORQUAY:
We apologise to the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby ... oh, and the women too 
Norquay: I'm with the Aussies - it's not witty, it's abusive and bullying
Norquay: McCullum is gone - taking his swash and his buckle with him 
Natalie Rooney, the likes of you have made me an Olympoholic

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
Ad Feedback
special offers
The Fumble

Ronda Rousey up for a fight video

Ronda Rousey pictured in a new Reebok TV ad.

UFC star tells a Women in Action group in an expletive-laden rant she's out for revenge to retake the title.

Shaq dunked on by his son video

Shaq thought he'd teach his son a thing or two about basketball, but he ended being the one taken to school.

While teaching his son a thing or two about basketball, Shaq wound up on a poster.

Pokemon during NBA game video

Pokemon Go is sweeping the world. It has people turning their lives into a huge Pokemon world, and even the NBA Summer ...

Utah forward Rudy Gobert whipped out his phone during an NBA Summer League game to give it a go.

Success and swearing on TV

D'Angelo Russell is back in the headlines, for swearing after hitting the game-winning three-pointer.

Basketballer hits the game-winning shot, but shocks audiences at home by swearing on live TV.