Sign up for the compelling Kevin Norquay Stuff newsletter on sport

KEVIN STENT / FAIRFAX NZ Kevin Norquay's Stuff newsletter should not be missed.

Sports writer Kevin Norquay will make his debut as a Stuff newsletter writer on Thursday, with Honest Norks: No Mouthguard.

In it he hopes to share his love of sport with readers, and throw out opinions readers can either catch or give a Natalie Rooney shotgun blast to.

Norquay has written about sport for more than 30 years, competed at rep level in rugby and cross-country running, and now plays adequate golf.

His weekly newsletter will be not just opinions, he says.

READ MORE:

* We apologise to the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby ... oh, and the women too

* Norquay: I'm with the Aussies - it's not witty, it's abusive and bullying

* Norquay: McCullum is gone - taking his swash and his buckle with him

* Natalie Rooney, the likes of you have made me an Olympoholic

"It's things I've seen and liked, things I've read and liked, things I have been pondering," he says. "It's lighter and brighter than what you might see from me online and in newspapers."

In a long career in journalism, Norquay has reported on national news, Parliament, and sport, and talked to prime ministers, All Blacks, Kiwis, Olympians and tsunami survivors.

You can sign up to the newsletter here

- Stuff