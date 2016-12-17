US gymnasts allege cover up of widespread sexual abuse, investigation finds

More than 300 US gymnasts have come forward to allege they were sexually abused by adults in the sport.

A nine-month investigation by the Indianapolis Star uncovered 368 gymnasts who alleged abuse over two decades, with more than 100 coaches, gym owners and officials involved.

There have been claims that USA Gymnastics did not do enough to prevent the assaults, but it has said it is "proud of the work it has done to address and guard against child sexual abuse".

The newspaper said gym owners and athletes feared outlining the abuse would cause then to lose sponsorships, but those who took their concerns to USA Gymnastics felt their claims were ignored.

Police were never alerted to the alleged crimes.

Dozens of athletes say USA Gymnastics did not even respond to some of those making the claims, though officials dispute there had been a cover up to protect the reputation of the sport.

"Nothing is more important to USA Gymnastics, the Board of Directors and chief executive Steve Penny than protecting athletes, which requires sustained vigilance by everyone - coaches, athletes, parents, administrators and officials," the organisation said in a statement.

"We are saddened when any athlete has been harmed in the course of his or her gymnastics career."

Background checks are now being performed on all coaches.

Lawsuits this year were filed against Larry Nassar, a former longtime doctor for USA Gymnastics, by two US women gymnasts accusing him of sexual assault.

He has denied the charges.

One of those lawsuits implicates legendary coaches Bela and Marta Karolyi of failing to protect the gymnast and of being physically and emotionally abusive.

​Rachel Denhollinder told the BBC she was sexually assaulted by Dr Nasser when she was 15 years-old, while he was working at Michigan State University.

Ms Denhollinder said Dr Nassar sexually assaulted her while treating her, with her mother in the room.

"He would position his hands in a way that she could not see what he was doing," she said.

A number of the victims were children, and almost all were girls, the Indianapolis Star reported.

​"It's just too easy for coaches to keep getting hired and hired and hired. Sexual abuse thrives on the fact that people are embarrassed about the topic, ashamed to talk about it, and they keep quiet about it," Nancy Hogshead-Makar, an Olympic gold-medal swimmer and chief executive of the advocacy group Champion Women, told the Indianapolis Star.

"And that's exactly why molesting coaches keep getting hired at the next place. Nobody talks about a coach that is inappropriate with athletes; the coach quietly moves away and gets hired someplace else."

It was unclear how many victims were USA Gymnastics members.

