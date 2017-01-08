Back in black? Olympic runner Nick Willis is back in New Zealand considering his future

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ Middle distance runner and Olympic medalist Nick Willis shares a couple of tips on running better

"Good Morning," the runner says cheerily to the woman trailing two fluffy pedigrees. "What's good about it?" the dog walker challenges. She studies him more closely. He's ditched his cap, but she can't quite place him – those intense eyes and close-cropped hair.

"I know your face," she ventures. "You jog a lot."

Nick Willis smiles but doesn't identify himself. Even back home in Lower Hutt, only months after making New Zealand running history by becoming the only Kiwi to stand on the 1500m podium at two Olympics, he can pass unrecognised. After all, he's just the guy who rekindled New Zealand's legendary middle distance success after a 30-year hiatus.



Having taken 10 weeks off after his surprise bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, Michigan-based Willis is back in New Zealand for three months recharging, catching up with family and training. At 33, he was the oldest ever medallist in the marquee 1500m event, with its gruelling combination of speed, strength and strategy. But he's not done yet. He's already lining up the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. How does he rate his chances of getting there?



"I'd say 100 per cent," he says without hesitation.



READ MORE

* Is Nick Willis New Zealand's greatest-ever middle distance runner?

* Rio Olympics 2016: Nick Willis claims bronze, secures spot as 1500m's oldest medallist​

* National Portrait: Nick Willis, unflagging runner​

* New Zealand Olympic running star Nick Willis opens up on pornography addiction

Maarten Holl Rio bronze medal runner Nick Willis is in New Zealand for the holidays, with partner Sierra and son Lachlan.

It's 10.45am and Willis has already been out for a 90-minute run in Wellington's Belmont Regional Park, escaping the drizzle in the bush tracks beside the Hutt River. This is his great joy when home - he runs the trails most days, for 90 minutes to two hours.

He coasts in with training partner and fellow Rio qualifier, Hamish Carson, his sweat-soaked t-shirt is the only real clue to his exertions. Willis is Peter Snell to Carson's John Walker. The clean-cut boy next door to Carson's long blond ringlets. But the fact he has a Kiwi Olympian for a training partner is hope that Willis is not just a solitary blip in New Zealand's running decline.

Also in New Zealand are Willis's wife – and assistant coach – Sierra and son Lachlan. They've had their own expedition, at the sight of Dad in the carpark Lachie kicks up his heels and overtakes the stroller and Mum. "I won the race, Mum didn't even pass me," he exclaims, reaching a hand up to Dad.

"Who's the fastest in the world?" Willis asks. "Me," Lachie declares.

Lachie is only just beginning to understand the racing concept, Willis explains. When Dad stunned commentators by claiming third at Rio, Lachie wasn't watching.

Willis with his Rio bronze medal, after becoming the oldest 1500m medallist ever. PHOTO: MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT

Willis's career really kick-started when he won gold at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. He credits his longevity partly to the fact his family are his constant companions. For six months, they travel with him, staying in AirBnB, living out of suitcases and each other's pockets. Sierra insists she loves it. Lachie loves planes – it's the only time he's allowed to play on an iPad.

"We are sort of intense," Sierra admits. "It's what's been normal for us. We haven't known a life any different."

So starting a business together doesn't seem that scary. As well as reconnecting with family and getting back in shape, Willis is home to launch the couple's new online coaching business milermethod.com. It offers personalised training plans based on six-week boot camp-style exercise regimes to help people run a faster mile.

The first boot camp starts on January 9 and finishes just before the free People's Mile, being run at Auckland's Millennium Stadium on Sunday February 26. The idea, Willis says, is to make running athletic. To change things up with hill sprints and squats in place of the endless plodding.

They've already trialled it in the United States and have been inspired by the "Jo Joggers", who included Sierra's 63-year-old Mum.

Is this the exit plan, for when the body falls apart, I ask? Not exactly, he says. But he's clearly thinking ahead.

Back at his brother's Lower Hutt bungalow, Willis watches Lachlan play with Sierra. Willis's own mother died of cancer when he was just five. He turned to sport to fill the void.

One of the greatest things about being a Dad has been seeing how Lachie is shaped by his interactions with Sierra.

"It makes me appreciate the role my mother must have played in my life, even though I don't have memory of that."

As a youngster, Willis didn't love the running. The winning, the adulation, the opportunities - absolutely. But when late puberty relegated him to two years of losing, as testosterone and lengthening limbs propelled his classmates past him, he considered giving up.

He almost tossed it in again after his disastrous London Olympic performance in 2012, when he felt stuck in quicksand. He threw himself into study, finishing his economics degree, receiving his first As. He ran to de-stress. And then he fell in love with running again.

Willis plans to run as long as it pays his bills. Western runners survive off a base stipend from a principal sponsor – in his case Adidas – plus bonuses for World Championship and Olympic medals and prize and appearance money.

Willis was lucky. Sponsors bet big on young athletes and his early success sealed a decent deal. Things got a bit tight after London, and will inevitably get tighter.

"As you get older, there's less chance you're going to become something that you haven't yet."

A dejected Nick Willis after running ninth at the 2012 London Olympics. PHOTO: LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ

That London experience still stings. He's not superstitious, but running in Britain has not been kind. Rio helped make amends, but this year there's a chance at real redemption - the World Championships in London in August.

"I want to prove to myself that I can have success in the Olympic stadium."

And then there's the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, where he hopes to "pull off something special" with both the 5000m and 1500m. He's realises the 5000m might be a better medal hope for Tokyo, as age often lends itself more towards endurance. But Sierra is having none of it. You'd have to lose three seconds to be out of medal contention, she scolds.

There's something about the Olympic experience - being inside that stadium, the din of anticipation.

"It's just knowing that this is what, ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of doing."

But a little-discussed drawback is the tension in the athlete's village. The 1500m is among the last Olympic events and the village corridors are paved with disappointment.

"We're treading on eggshells around the village the whole time. You can't really talk to people that much in that last little bit, because they've just finished competing and you don't want to feed off their negative vibe if they haven't won a medal.

"You are navigating through a gauntlet of emotions in the hallways and elevators."

While the Rio bronze was satisfying, the race that plays over and over in Willis's head is his third place (later upgraded to silver) at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. The emotion and disbelief that the boy from Lower Hutt just reached an Olympic podium.

"I was basically in last at 400m to go and I remember what I was thinking: 'You're not even tired yet you're out of the race. Get your head back in the game, Nick.'"

Willis still has that mental toughness, which he's also instilling in his boy. Lachlan doesn't even stir when his first ever earthquake strikes during our interview, and when he later comes a cropper on the pavement he weathers the welling tears and proudly tells Dad "I was brave".

But Willis realises his body must start declining some time soon. Nobody wants to be the guy who didn't know when to give up. The irony is he had the best two years of his life in 2014 and 2015 and it's never been easier to train, now he no longer suffers the temptations of youth.

"The alternative to what I'm doing would be stuck in a cubicle up 15 storeys high in some corporate job. Whereas back then the alternative was my friends away at some festival."

The old and new guard? Nick Willis with fellow Rio 1500m qualifiers, Julian Matthews and Hamish Carson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He'll continue as long as he's competitive. He doesn't drink. He sleeps 9 to 10 hours a night. Running 100 miles a week, he burns off whatever he eats. In any case, Christmas didn't sound too excessive: lamb, goat, chicken, salads.

His main hope is to "run free". He means free of expectation.

"I'm going to set goals, but the day my body or my mind decides that it's done, I'm able to walk away with my head held high."

So, any regrets from 2016? A knowing smile passes from Willis to Sierra, across the kitchen counter. The porn thing? They laugh. Willis doesn't regret declaring on Facebook in March that he had been 2½ years porn-free, having battled an "addiction".

"I have literally received hundreds upon hundreds of emails from people who have said 'Thank you so much, this is something that is affecting me directly or my husband or my wife or my kids and this has been a turning point in our family's life'."

There were some awkward intergenerational family chats and, with hindsight, Willis wishes he hadn't used the word "addiction". But the couple took the unexpected media furore with good humour.

"We laughed along with everyone else with the line 'We beat it together'. How did we make that Freudian slip?"

- Stuff