Women athletes having sex can distort doping results, says Russian deputy PM

SERGEI KARPUKHIN Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko.

Doping results for female athletes can be distorted if they have had sex in the days leading up to a test, according to Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko.

Mutko, promoted from sports minister to deputy prime minister amid international sports controversy around alleged state-sponsored doping of Russian athletes, said "male DNA" lingers in female athletes for days after having sex.

Part two of the McLaren report released this month said samples from two Russian women ice hockey players at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics contained male DNA.

MAXIM ZMEYEV/ REUTERS Russian Olympic Committee headquarters building.

Mutko explained that away.

"If you have sex five days before taking a doping test, they can find male DNA in you," the BBC reported him telling Russian publication Sport-Express.

DENIS BALIBOUSE Former World Anti-Doping Agency director general, New Zealander David Howman.

"If a female athlete undergoes a drug test within five days after the act, then the test will show that she has male hormones - and yet it evokes suspicions of her using different drugs."

Former World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) vice-president Arne Ljungqvist was reported by the BBC as saying DNA is "very personal" and "cannot be shared via sex".

According to part two of the McLaren report, delivered last month, more than 1000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been part of a four-year long alleged state-sponsored scheme to conceal positive doping tests.



As Sports Minister Mutko was put under pressure to reveal what he knew about Russian doping, when the scandal exploded ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

RUBEN SPRICH/REUTERS WADA Investigation team member Richard McLaren, who wrote the McLaren report into Russian doping.

He was promoted to deputy prime minister by President Vladimir Putin, after some Russian athletes were able to compete in Rio.

Mutko said Russian athletes were being unfairly punished.

Canadian pole vault world champion Shawn Barber and French tennis player Richard Gasquet avoided punishment after blaming positive drugs tests for cocaine on kissing women who had ingested the banned substance, Mutko said.

"One [athlete] can kiss a girl who has taken a drug. A foreign [athlete] is reinstated based on this while a Russian is punished," Mutko said.

Russia has denied the claims but 19 national anti-doping organisations this month said it should be banned from both competing in and hosting international sporting events.

New Zealander David Howman, awarded a New Year honour for his part in the war on doping for his work with Wada, has said ​"the Russian thing is bigger than Ben Hur. I don't think everybody really understands the full extent."

A Wada-assisted report recently exposed Russia's five-year doping programme (2011-2015) of elite athletes across 30 sports

Laboratory tampering, performance-enhancing drugs and involvement from the Federal Security Service were all laid bare.

"All those things were so big it's just staggering. And there are now 600 athletes that are going to be sanctioned as a result."

