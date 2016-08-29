Charges for killing NBA star's cousin

Two men charged over killing of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin
Chicago police say two brothers have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of the cousin of NBA star Dwyane Wade as she was walking to register her children for school.
Authorities say 26-year-old Darwin Sorrells Jr and 22-year-old Derren Sorrells were charged Sunday (Monday NZ time) in the death of Nykea Aldridge.
My cousin was killed today in Chicago. Another act of senseless gun violence. 4 kids lost their mom for NO REASON. Unreal. #EnoughIsEnough— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2016
Police say the 32-year-old mother of four was pushing a baby in a stroller near the school when two men walked up and fired shots at a third man.
They hit Aldridge in the head and arm.
Police say she wasn't the intended target.
Police say the suspects have criminal records.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson plans to release more information later.
RIP Nykea Aldridge... #EnoughIsEnough— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2016
