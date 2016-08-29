Charges for killing NBA star's cousin

Two men charged over killing of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin

Dwyane Wade is reeling from the death of his cousin.
Chicago police say two brothers have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of the cousin of NBA star Dwyane Wade as she was walking to register her children for school.

Authorities say 26-year-old Darwin Sorrells Jr and 22-year-old Derren Sorrells were charged Sunday (Monday NZ time) in the death of Nykea Aldridge.

Police say the 32-year-old mother of four was pushing a baby in a stroller near the school when two men walked up and fired shots at a third man.

They hit Aldridge in the head and arm.

Police say she wasn't the intended target.

Police say the suspects have criminal records.

READ MORE: NBA star's cousin killed

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson plans to release more information later.

 - AP

