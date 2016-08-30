Basketballer Steven Adams came to Taita
Dressed like he was heading out to the bush, Steven Adams got a rock star welcome in Taita.
The basketball star, wearing a camouflage jacket and a cap, held an open court session, after a powhiri and giving away basketballs, at Walter Nash Centre.
During his time on stage he did not address the crowd but the 2.13m NBA athlete made some children try to do a high five with him. He also learnt the Taita Welcome - a specific type of handshake.
Very few people would have a chance to chat to him - or even hear him of the sound of hundreds of excited children and teenagers bouncing balls.
READ MORE:
* Steven Adams and the kid – inspiring story of an NBA giant's help
Hutt City councillor Margaret Willard's speech was drowned out as the audience moved over to another court to shoot hoops.
Adams spent a little time watching kids shoot hoops before shooting off.
The Kiwi Oklahoma City Thunder basketballer takes time out of his off-season every year now to run his own training camps around New Zealand.
This year he had held three, with Wellington the last stop after going to Tauranga and Auckland.
- Stuff
Comments