Basketballer Steven Adams came to Taita

Mark Tantrum Photography Ltd Maia Montoya with her son Rich Danniel, 9 months, with Steven Adams after winning the draw for a signed ball in Taita.

Dressed like he was heading out to the bush, Steven Adams got a rock star welcome in Taita.

The basketball star, wearing a camouflage jacket and a cap, held an open court session, after a powhiri and giving away basketballs, at Walter Nash Centre.

During his time on stage he did not address the crowd but the 2.13m NBA athlete made some children try to do a high five with him. He also learnt the Taita Welcome - a specific type of handshake.

Mark Tantrum Photography Ltd Steven Adams and his adoring fans.

Very few people would have a chance to chat to him - or even hear him of the sound of hundreds of excited children and teenagers bouncing balls.

READ MORE:

* Steven Adams and the kid – inspiring story of an NBA giant's help

​Hutt City councillor Margaret Willard's speech was drowned out as the audience moved over to another court to shoot hoops.

Mark Tantrum Photography Ltd Steven Adams came to Taita for an open court session.

Adams spent a little time watching kids shoot hoops before shooting off.

The Kiwi Oklahoma City Thunder basketballer takes time out of his off-season every year now to run his own training camps around New Zealand.

This year he had held three, with Wellington the last stop after going to Tauranga and Auckland.

- Stuff