Facebook If the cap fits...Steven Adams looks right at home in the prime ministerial office.

It's not a coup but Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams sure looks comfortable in the prime ministerial chair.

Adams and some of his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates visited Prime Minister John Key at the Beehive on Monday.

It's the NBA off-season and they are in New Zealand, conducting camps for Kiwi youngsters in Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington in the past week.

Adams had a significant height advantage over Key for the meeting - 2.13m versus about 1.8m. They had a hongi and Adams presented Key with one of his No 12 playing shirts.

OKC teammates Nick Collison and Andre Roberson and some team officials enjoyed the occasion.

Adams looked right at home sitting at the PM's desk, tilting his camouflage cap for the photo shot.

