Carpool karaoke with Steven Adams as Kiwi NBA star belts out Backstreet Boys
Steven Adams is clearly a big Backstreet Boys fan after belting out his own version of carpool karaoke during his road trip around New Zealand.
Long drives can be tedious affairs, but not with the Kiwi NBA star around as Adams led his van with a rousing rendition of the American boy band's single 'I Want It That Way'.
And Adams seemed in his element, needing little help with the lyrics in the video posted on the Oklahoma City Thunder's Facebook page.
Adams is in New Zealand with Thunder teammates Nick Collison and Andre Roberson conducting training camps for Kiwi youngsters in Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington.
On Monday, the trio visited Prime Minister John Key at the Beehive with Adams presenting Key with one of his No 12 playing shirts and also taking the chance to sit in the prime ministerial chair.
Caught up with @RealStevenAdams, @nickcollison4, @FlyDre21, & some of @okcthunder's staff this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/EpoiZUFZTs— John Key (@johnkeypm) August 29, 2016
- Stuff