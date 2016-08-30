Steven Adams spotted in Q'town

NBA star Steven Adams spotted in Queenstown on break from basketball

Fairfax NZ Oklahoma City Thunder NBA star Steven Adams at Queenstown Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Kiwi NBA superstar Steven Adams has landed in Queenstown on a break from running basketball training camps for kids.

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre landed at Queenstown Airport from Wellington with his entourage including teammates Andre Roberson​ and Nick Collison about 1pm on Tuesday.

Adams was not keen for photos from fans or media and was quickly whisked away after a brief meeting with officials inside the terminal.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER/FACEBOOK Steven Adams seems like he really enjoyed road tripping back in his home country.

A man claiming to be his brother said Adams' wanted to keep the visit low key.

READ MORE:

* Carpool karaoke with Steven Adams as Kiwi NBA star belts out Backstreet Boys

* Adams plays hero to shy kid

* If the cap fits.....

* Steven Adams came to Taita

The brother had put the trip together, he said

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball player Steven Adams has been spotted in Queenstown.

New Zealand Maori Tourism member Pania Tyson-Nathan was at the airport to meet Adams and told media on Adams' behalf that he would not be taking interviews or photos.

He was in Queenstown on "holiday" until Thursday, she said.

Asked if he had enjoyed his latest trip back to New Zealand, Tyson-Nathan said: "What do you think? ... He's had 61,000 likes on Facebook."

Facebook If the cap fits...Steven Adams looks right at home in the prime ministerial office on Monday.

It's not known whether bungy jumping or skiing were on Adams' resort town schedule.

On Monday, Adams, Roberson and Collison visited Prime Minister John Key at the Beehive with Adams presenting Key with one of his No 12 playing shirts and also taking the chance to sit in the prime ministerial chair.

A carpool karaoke video featuring Adams and friends on a van trip around New Zealand was posted to the Thunder Facebook page on Tuesday.

Kevin Jairaj Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) dribbles as Golden State Warriors centre Andrew Bogut (12) defends during the first quarter in game four of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena earlier this year.

Adams is in New Zealand with Thunder teammates conducting training camps for Kiwi youngsters in Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington.

- Stuff