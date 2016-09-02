New Breakers point guard Ben Woodside happy to be back alongside Kirk Penney

Marc Hinton/ Fairfax NZ New Breakers import point guard Ben Woodside discusses his first few days at the club.

If new Breakers import point guard Ben Woodside proves as resourceful on the floor this season as he was on the flight to New Zealand, then maybe Cedric Jackson won't be missed so much, after all.

Woodside, a 31-year-old seasoned professional who has been honing his hoops craft for the last seven years in the big leagues of Europe, was signed by the Breakers largely on the say-so of veteran Kiwi shooting guard Kirk Penney who is also making a return to the club he helped build into an Australian NBL powerhouse.

The Breakers needed a point guard after Jackson was lured away by Melbourne, Penney had played two seasons with Woodside in Turkey and Spain and figured he would be a great fit if available, so dropped a dime. The rest, as they say, fell into place.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT New Breakers point guard Ben Woodside says he's looking to forge his own identity at the club.

The two are close friends on the basis of a year spent together in the Turkish capital of Ankara wading their way together, at times blindly, through a foreign culture in a strange land. Their wives became inseparable, and as Penney admits with a smile, "we were joined at the hip". He did add: "He passes me the ball ... though he passes everyone the ball. It's what he does."

But Penney wasn't so much doing a friend a favour by pairing him up with the Breakers, as giving his home-town club a major leg-up by pushing a world-class point guard their way. He's hoping the results will be mutually beneficial.

Marc Hinton/ Fairfax NZ Veteran shooting guard Kirk Penney talks about his return to the Breakers and the familiar face he has alongside him in new import Ben Woodside

And just to illustrate the resourcefulness of the shaven-headed, Minnesota-bred point guard who is now running the on-court show in Breaker-land, Penney tells the tale of their journey over earlier this week from the Midwest of the US to Auckland.

"He's very cheeky," Penney said after just the second full practice for this new Breakers group. "When we flew over on Air New Zealand, I was sitting in premium economy, and he was in economy. But he came up and sat next to me and didn't move the rest of the flight.

"So he's smart, which is good for a point guard. He figures out where his little opportunities are. He plays really hard at both ends of the floor, he's a smart basketball player and a really good leader, and really vocal. He should lead the boys round the court really well."

Woodside kind of owed Penney a favour in taking this gig up. After that season in Turkey (2012-13), they went their different ways, before Penney's phone went one day while he was back in Wisconsin finishing up his university degree.

Woodside was playing in Sevilla, southern Spain, and the team needed a quality shooting guard. "He's one person that could talk me into it, so I said 'dang it, Ben, all right I'm coming'. So I went over there and we finished that season together and again had a great year."

This time round it was Penney making the call and Woodside deciding it was his turn to renew the partnership. Even better it was in a part of the world that fascinated him, and for a club he'd heard all about from Penney's tales of his time there between 2007 and 2010.

"I'm getting a little older, just in playing terms, and have put a lot of miles, a lot of minutes on the body," he said. "It's a six-month season down here and it's high quality basketball. I wish I'd found out about this sooner, because I wanted a change, I wanted to see the league and experience something different."

And he feels like he already has a connection with Penney that can work in the club's favour.

"He's a great guy to have down here and we kinda know each other's role on the floor. It seems like wherever he is I know where he's at and he kinda knows where I'm at."

But the new floor general likes the look of the entire squad he's walked into.

"We've got a lot of good character guys who want to work hard for each other, and that builds the team chemistry. I'm sure we'll all mesh together because having a group of guys who enjoy playing for each other, that's huge, and I think we've got a team like that."

Woodside doesn't know much about the man he succeeds (though will find out first-hand soon enough), but is adamant he has nothing to live up to, or no shoes to fill.

"I'm totally not about living up to someone else's reputation. I'm going to play how I play. I know Cedric has been a great player and won championships and is very well respected here, but I can't live in someone else's shoes on the basketball floor.

"I've got to play the way I play and hopefully it can help out the team and we can get the machine rolling."

But let's not take his word for it. Is he a perfect fit for the Breakers?

Penney: "We needed a point guard and he's a really high level European point guard. I don't know what else you could ask for? He'll probably say 'I'm not quite Russell Westbrook', but I don't think he was available."

Shea Ili and Mika Vukona were the early casualties as the Breakers launched their pre-season. Ili has a stress fracture in his back, and will likely miss around six weeks. Vukjona is coming back from eye socket surgery, and as Henare related, "he's used his Wolverine powers to recover in less than two weeks, and tells me he'll be back on the floor on Monday".

