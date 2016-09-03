Penney far from a spent force

Veteran Kiwi basketballer Kirk Penney fit and ready to fire again for Breakers

Marc Hinton/ Fairfax NZ Veteran shooting guard Kirk Penney talks about his return to the Breakers and the familiar face he has alongside him in new import Ben Woodside

The prodigal son has returned. And, at 35 years of age, second-time-round Breaker Kirk Penney feels as "normal" as he ever has in a hoops career that has traversed the globe, and the decades.

The big question the Breakers will be eager to see answered, as they bed Penney in for what is almost certainly the final three years of his career, is just how much productivity will they get out of a player who has so many miles on his clock.

All indications − including a standout campaign for the Illawarra Hawks in last season's Australian NBL when he averaged 20.0 points and 3.1 assists a game − are that Penney still has plenty to give.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Kirk Penney feels a nice symmetry around his return to a Breakers club he regards as 'home'.

And as he fronted for the first practices of his second incarnation as a Breaker (he played at the Kiwi club from 2007-10 and was a big part of their inaugural ANBL championship) he looked as fit and as fresh as he ever has, and presented with a mindset to match.

READ MORE:

* It's the Ben 'n Kirk show

* Defence first for new import

* Breakers to sharpen v Bullets

* Ngatai gets his chance

Penney likes to tell his stories, so naturally an inquiry about how his 35-year-old legs were feeling at this stage of his long career was greeted with an anecdote.

"I was working out at a gym in Madison, Wisconsin, last week, playing one-on-one with this guy, and he didn't know who I was. He said 'man, you're pretty good, I've played here, where are you from, where's that accent from?' I said, 'well, I'm 35 man, you shouldn't be losing to me'.

"He said, 'when do you lose it, like 31 or32?' I said, 'oh, that's a good question'."

But to see Penney running around, effortlessly stroking that beautiful feet-square jumper of his that he's made his living off, it's as though he's still the young stud who averaged nearly 17 points a game for the Tall Blacks en route to their fourth-place finish at the 2002 world champs in Indianapolis.

"I just feel normal," surmised Penney who was recently inducted into the University of Wisconsin hall of fame. "I think last year I was supposed to slow down, but I felt normal. This feels like how it always feels, the first few days of pre-season when your legs aren't there, just off the plane. To be perfectly honest, I expect to be in my stride in no time."

By rights, Penney should be held up by someone with sway in this country as a case study in how to be an elite professional athlete. He has played professionally in Spain, Israel, Lithuania, Germany and Turkey, as well as in the D-League and, briefly, in the NBA itself.

He understands how to take care of himself, and he understands that his body is his pay-packet. He is an ever-present on the massage table, and follows strict nutrition and stretching regimens. Not coincidentally, his standards seldom drop, and nor does his productivity.

But Penney is also in a good space mentally. He's retired from the Tall Blacks now, so has had a decent off-season. He is energised by being back where it all began for him as a hoops prodigy at Westlake Boys High. And he's enthused by having good mate Ben Woodside alongside him as the new import point guard.

"It's really nice to come home," he reflected after just the second practice of the new squad for 2016-17. "There's been a lot of travel, a lot of moving, and it's certainly nice to come back to a team where you've played with some guys for over 10 years, and you've played alongside the coaching staff for the same amount of time.

"There's such a familiarity, and there's only one club in the world that could ever offer that. So it's pretty neat to be back."

Penney likes the squad new head coach Paul Henare (a long-time Tall Black team-mate) has assembled, and has been especially impressed with the young talent coming through. But he knows they'll need it this season.

"Just looking at all the squads and the good Australians coming back in and some good American imports, on paper there are some outstanding teams. Whoever can bond and band together and find themselves as a team is probably going to be at the top at season end. It's going to be a great challenge and fun to watch this year."

As ever, count on Penney to show his value. It's what he does.

- Sunday Star Times