Stephen Curry blocked by Filipino teenager, earning Gian Mamuyac a ticket to the USA

He's the unanimous NBA MVP, but Stephen Curry has been brought back to earth.

The Golden State Warriors star, arguably the greatest three-point shooter in basketball history, had one of his trademark attempts from deep slammed back at him by a 17-year-old Filipino teenager at his latest basketball camp.

Touring Asia for his Under Armour Asia Tour, Curry was playing in an exhibition game during the final leg of the tour in Taipei, Taiwan.

GETTY IMAGES Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was no match for a Filipino teen.

Gian Mamuyac wasn't bothered when staring down the two-time MVP as the shot clock ran down, shadowing Curry's every move before blocking his three-point attempt.

READ MORE:

* NBL streaming service not in NZ

* Want to be like Steven Adams? Hit the books

The 17-year-old has represented the Philippines at under-18 level, and was named MVP of the exhibition match soon after.

As a result of his efforts, which clearly impressed Curry, Mamuyac has reportedly been invited to Curry's camp in the United States.

Curry called a foul soon after the epic block, asking to replay the final five seconds and delivered, firing a deep three-pointer as Mamuyac stood still and held his hands above his head.

It was nice of the youngster to go easy on Curry.

- Stuff