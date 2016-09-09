Breakers to bring in Aussie

NZ Breakers will bring in Aussie point guard to replace the crocked Shea Ili

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT The new-look NZ Breakers launch their 2016-17 ANBL season at sponsors Sky City.

The Breakers will have an Australian presence on their roster after all, with the decision made to look across the ditch to bring in a temporary replacement for the injured Shea Ili ahead of the new Australian NBL season tipoff.

Head coach Paul Henare confirmed at Friday's team launch that Ili, who has a stress fracture in his back and will be out for at least two months, will have to be replaced.

The 24-year-old has been a big mover on the Kiwi scene since forcing his way into the Breakers' rotation late last season as a development player. He was a standout figure for Wellington Saints in their New Zealand NBL title triumph and then gave Henare valuable minutes off the bench as backup point guard in the Tall Blacks' Olympic qualifying campaign.

But unbeknownst to Ili, he picked up the stress fracture during the Saints season, and played through it on the Tall Blacks' tour through China, Europe and the Philippines. It was only while preparing for his first season as a full roster player with the Breakers that he discovered the seriousness of his tight back.

READ MORE:

* Clarke takes charge in Brisbane

* Woodside offers positive pointers

* Penney far from a spent force

* New Breakers guard's Kiwi mate

That left Henare with two choices, given Ili was pegged to provide key minutes as designated backup for import point guard Ben Woodside.

They could either use their vacant third import spot on a replacement, or look for an Australian or Kiwi to fill the role.

"The import conversation was one we held early, but I decided for what the role was, and we had to remember what Shea's job was going to be, it would be better to go 'local' rather than trying to load up again," Henare said.

"We would have been imbalanced [with another import], and I like to have that import slot up our sleeves just in case of injuries to one of our key local guys."

So that left Henare having to look either in New Zealand or Australia to fill the spot, and as much as he would have loved to have retained the all-Kiwi nature of his roster outside the two import positions, it's across the ditch where their focus has to be.

"It does look like we're going to get an Aussie guy," Henare added. "I'm as Kiwi as they come and really proud of that fact but the team has to come first. We are looking across the ditch and should have someone shored up fairly soon."

Henare said the likely two-month minimum recovery and rehab period was tough on Ili, with the defence-minded youngster poised to continue his rapid advancement.

"The initial time frame is six to 12 weeks, but the first six weeks are total rest, so it's at least a few more weeks after that. We wouldn't be looking to rush him back after that much time off his feet."

The Ili situation is a minor setback for the four-time champions, with Corey Webster capable of taking on some of the load at the point, and a journeyman Aussie set to hoover up the rest of the minutes behind Woodside.

As Henare prepares the Breakers for their first pre-season hitouts in a three-game New Zealand tour against the Brisbane Bullets next week (in Tauranga, Napier and Invercargill), he is more than happy with how his new-look group has come together.

With the returned Kirk Penney and Tall Black regular Rob Loe both having plenty of familiarity with their new team-mates, the main challenge has been assimilating first-year Breakers Woodside and fellow import Akil Mitchell.

"They were the most unknown of the group coming in, but I'm rapt with the two of them and what they bring," Henare added. "They've shown it on the floor, and they've integrated themselves into the environment seamlessly. They're a little bit of the unknown but so far they've both been really good."

Just to show how much their new club appreciated them, the American pair were thrown off the Sky Tower at Friday's season launch in what has become a tradition since their naming rights sponsor came on board.

The Breakers, meanwhile, are not rated top-four material by the Aussie oddsmakers ahead of the new season. Sportsbet.com.au has the Kiwi club as equal fifth favourites ($8.50) behind the tooled up Melbourne United ($3.30), defending champs Perth Wildcats ($3.50), the Sydney KIngs ($4) and Brisbane Bullets ($6).

Aussie-based Ladbrokes also have the Breakers ($9) behind Melbourne ($3.50), Perth ($3.75), Sydney ($4) and Brisbane ($8). You sense that the underdog status will suit this Kiwi group just fine.

- Stuff